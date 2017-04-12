East Side head baseball coach Anthony Johnson is cheering his team on with slugger Konner Short on deck Monday.

The East Side Trojans are turning heads and picking up wins on the baseball diamond.

The Trojans won two games this week by defeating Charleston 12-5 here in a non-region game Monday and Humphreys County 8-3 in a key Region 3-3A game at Belzoni Tuesday. The pair of wins stretched East Side’s winning streak to eight games as the Trojans improved to 19-8 with a 6-1 mark in the region.

With three region games to go, East Side has a strong chance to win the region as the Trojans are tied for first place with Yazoo County in the loss column. Yazoo County’s only in the region was to East Side 16-9 in Yazoo City. East Side and Yazoo County are scheduled to play each other in Cleveland Thursday.

East Side head baseball coach Anthony Johnson said the Trojans have come together as a team the last couple of weeks.

“They’ve started believing in themselves and believing they can play,” Johnson said. “They’re trusting in each other, and they’re growing up. Players are letting the pitchers know we got your back. We’re going to play defense. It’s them talking to each other and seeing the effect they have on each other. There’s no more arguing with each other. It’s more like a brotherhood.”

Against Charleston trailing 5-3, the Trojans had a huge bottom of the sixth inning by banging out seven hits and scoring nine runs to take a 12-5 lead. East Side’s Kamarian Williams retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to seal up the win for the Trojans. Williams picked up the win in relief as he gave up two hits with five strikeouts and one walk in three and two-thirds innings of work. Williams relieved Ernest Burns, who gave up five runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in three and one-third innings of work.

Larry Tyler led East Side at the plate with three hits including a triple with two RBIs and two runs scored, followed by Ken Thompson with two doubles and two RBIs, Konnor Short with two hits including a double with two RBIs and a run scored, L’Kenna Whitehead with two hits, two RBIs and a run, Gabriel Russell with two hits, two runs and a RBI and Williams with two hits.

Against Humphreys County trailing 3-2, East Side scored six runs over the last two innings to earn the win. Jamarcus Richardson picked up the win by giving up one unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five and two-thirds innings of work.

Russell drilled two hits, drove in a run and scored three times to lead East Side at the plate, followed by Tyler with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored and Short with a double, a RBI and a run scored.