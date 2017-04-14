Bayou shortstop Spence Martin throws to first to turn a double play that was started by second baseball Brett Burrell.

The Bayou Academy Colts and the Indianola Academy Colonels hooked up in round two of their season series in District 1-AAA baseball action here Thursday evening at Colt Field.

The Colonels beat the Colts 2-1 in a thrilling contest at Indianola 17 days ago. Entering Thursday’s game, Indianola was 9-0 in the district while Bayou was 8-1. The winner of Thursday’s contest would get the district title and earn a playoff berth. The loser would have to earn its playoff berth through a district tournament.

The Colts and Colonels hooked up in another stellar showdown, but the Colts came out victorious this time as they won the 2-1 to take home the District 1-AAA Championship. The Colts outscored their district opponents 111-16, while the Colonels outscored their opponents 101-26.

Bayou (13-5 overall, 9-1 dist.) and Indianola (13-7, 9-1 dist.) will both be participating in the District 1-AAA Tournament next week, but Bayou has already earned its No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The Colts got a great performance on the mound from Logan Clark as he gave up six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a 100-pitch complete game effort. Clark also got great support from a defense that didn’t commit a single error.

“We had a total team game there,” Bayou head coach Will Reed said. “It was a completely different game than the last time we played them. Last time, it was 0-0 in the fifth. This time it was 1-1 in the second. Both pitchers battled and Logan threw a heck off a game. I told him it was his until we got to the pitch count, and he took it and ran with it.”

With score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Clark roped a leadoff triple off IA hurler Josh Hill. Indianola head coach Clete Putnam decided to intentionally walk the next two batters to load the bases with the seventh hitter in the line-up, Kellar Otts, coming to the plate. Otts showed great patience at the plate and drove in Clark from home on a walk-off walk to give the Colts the 2-1 win. Hill hadn’t walked any batters before the two intentional walks.

“You’ve got a guy that’s pouring strikes all night long, and you’ve got to play for a force at the plate,” Putnam said. “You’ve got to try and give yourself a chance. The five-hole kid put some good swings against us in the past, and you don’t want to give him a chance to end right there. We pitched to the bottom of the order to try and get some ground balls, maybe a force out or strikeout. It didn’t work out.”

Bayou had to overcome a little adversity in the later innings. Shortstop Spence Martin, who helped turn a key double play in the top of the fourth, was hit in the hand in the bottom of the inning and had to be taken out of the game.

Martin’s absence forced coach Reed to move second baseman Brett Burrell to shortstop and put in Cross Crowe at second base. Crowe did a good job on defense as he recorded an assist and a putout to help keep the Colonels in check.

“Cross Crowe came in and made some big plays,” Reed added.

Clark as led Bayou at the plate as he went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored. John Maggio aided Bayou at the plate the plate with a double and a run scored. On defense, Burrell, Otts, Martin, Paul O’Neal and Crowe did a great job in the field, Lance Dalton and John Maggio did a solid job in the outfield, while catcher Jack Haynes threw out a runner trying to take third in the fifth and caught a pop up in the seventh to anchor the Colts behind the plate.

For IA, Hill took the loss in the losing effort as he threw 96 pitches and gave up just three hits with six strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters in a six-inning, complete game effort.

Ben Van Cleve spearheaded the Colonels at the plate with two hits including a double and a run scored.