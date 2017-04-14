Cleveland High head baseball coach Steve Wies and his seniors Hunter Norwood, Jaylen Thigpen and Owen Jackson are loving life after Wies won his 400th career game. The Wildcats also won their eighth straight region title.

Cleveland High School head baseball coach Steve Wies is making his last year at CHS a memorable one.

Wies picked up career win No. 400 as the Wildcats (16-6, 7-1 reg.) beat the Gentry High School Rams 14-3 to to seal up their eighth straight region title. Wies’ record with the Wildcats is 400-227-1. Wies, who is in his 22nd year as CHS coach, will be the principal at St. Joe Catholic School in Greenville next year.

“I guess it’s something that’s a testament to time,” Wies said about winning No. 400. “I guess if you’re around long enough you hit goals like that. It also has a lot to do with the folks you coach, and I’m thankful and my hats to all the folks I’ve coached through out the years that allowed me to rack those wins up.”

Wies said winning the region has always been an important achievement at CHS.

“It’s always nice to be able to face a number four from another region,” Wies said. “We expect to finish tops in our district and region to set us up in a little bit better position for the playoffs.”

Jacob Dodd earned the win on the mound for Cleveland as he gave up two hits with three strikeouts and no walks over three shutout innings.

Patrick Saxon drilled two hits including a double with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats, followed by Dodd with two hits and two RBIs, Hunter Norwood with a double and two runs, Bryer Weast with a hit, three runs and two RBIs, Jaylen Thigpen with a hit and three runs and Trace Steadman with a hit, a RBI and two runs scored.

Cleveland will be back in action this weekend as the Wildcats will host Grenada on Friday at 3 p.m. and Lake Cormorant