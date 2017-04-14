East Side pitcher Konner Short struck out nine to help lead the Trojans to a 3-2 win over Yazoo County Thursday.

The East Side Trojans gained control of their own destiny as they defeated the Yazoo County Panthers 3-2 in Region 3-3A baseball action Thursday night at East Side.

The win puts the Trojans (20-8) in sole possession of first place at 7-1 in the region with two region games to play. The Trojans haven’t clinched the region yet, but they have strengthened their chances of winning their first region or district championship since 1996. Yazoo County (8-9) is second in the region at 7-2, while Humphreys County is third at 6-2. East Side split with Humphreys County and swept Yazoo County.

The Trojans had to pull out the victory in the last inning. With one out and the scored tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Konnor Short drilled a single that scored Jamarcus Richardson to give East Side the walk-off victory. East Side had trailed 2-1 before scoring a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh.

“I’m so proud of the kids tonight,” East Side head coach Anthony Johnson said. “We always preach mental toughness, and they showed it tonight. They showed their maturity level, they stayed calm and played a full seven innings. When something bad happens to them, they’re not holding their head down. They’re all keeping each other up. The maturity is growing.”

Short tossed a gem as he threw 117 pitches and gave up two runs, one earned, on seven hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six and two-thirds innings of work to pick up the win. Kamarian Williams picked up the save as he tossed a third of an inning.

L’Kenna Whitehead led the Trojans at the plate with two hits and a RBI, followed by Short with a hit and a RBI and Alfred Weir, Williams and Richardson with a hit each. Richardson also scored twice.

East Side will return to the diamond tonight to host Grenada in a 6 p.m. contest.