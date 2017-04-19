Broad Street lefty Rashaad Lewis led the Jaguars to a 16-6 win over the West Bolivar Eagles Monday in Shelby. The Jaguars are 12-0 heading into the 1A State Playoffs.

The Broad Street Jaguars finished the regular season perfect as they defeated the West Bolivar Eagles 16-6 Monday in Shelby.

The Jaguars improved to 12-0, as they will enter the 1A State Baseball Playoffs as a No. 1 seed from Region 3. The Jaguars will play Falkner (Region 1, No. 4 seed) in the first round of the playoffs in a best-of-three series. The series will start on Thursday in Shelby at 3:30 p.m. with game one. Game two will be played at Falkner on Friday at 4 p.m. and game three, if necessary, will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Shelby on Monday.

Broad Street head coach Ashkelon Stapleton said the atmosphere on the team is positive.

“A lot of the seniors talk about how they wanted to go out on top,” Stapleton said. “They wanted to win the district and host a playoff game. You have a pretty good chance of playing and advancing if you’re not playing a No. 1 seed from that side. The only way you can do that is be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.”

In Monday’s regular season finale, Rashaad Lewis roped a home run and drove in three runs at the plate. He also earned the win as he pitched three solid innings of relief and gave up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in three innings of work.

Kerris Jackson aided Broad Street at the plate by drilling a triple and driving in two runs, followed by Zi Davis and Jacorian Wren with a double and a RBI each.

Emmanuel Johnson started the game for the Jaguars on the mound and gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in three innings of work.

Shaw and Ray Brooks will also compete in the 1A State Playoffs, as Shaw (6-5) will be a No. 2 seed, while Ray Brooks (3-7) will be a No. 4 seed. Shaw is scheduled to start its series with Thrasher (Region 1, No. 3 seed) in Shaw on Friday with a doubleheader at 2 p.m., while Ray Brooks is scheduled to travel to Tupelo Christian (Region 1, No. 1 seed). That series will start with a doubleheader either Thursday or Saturday.

Cleveland 6, Greenville 4

The Cleveland High School Wildcats closed out the regular season with a win over Greenville Tuesday night at Sank Powe Field.

Cleveland improved to 18-7 and will play in the first round of the 4A State Playoffs starting Friday. The Wildcats will play either Pontotoc, Itawamba or Amory. Itawamba and Amory will play each other tonight.

Jaylen Thigpen had a great day at the plate as he went 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats. Jacob Dodd drilled a hit, drove in a run and scored a run, while Malik Pates roped a double and scored a run to aid Cleveland.

Hunter Norwood earned the win in relief as he gave up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in three innings of work. Owen Jackson earned the save as he struck out two and gave up two hits in a scoreless inning of work. Trace Steadman started the game for Cleveland and gave up two unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in three innings of work.

West Bolivar 12, West Tallahatchie 2

The West Bolivar Eagles concluded their season in triumphant fashion by defeating the West Tallahatchie Choctaws Tuesday in Rosedale.

West Bolivar ended its season at 9-9.

Traquandalin Davis earned the win on the mound as he pitched four solid innings. He also drilled an inside-the-par home run at the plate.

Kentrevian Edwards drilled two hits including an inside-the-park grand slam home run to lead the Eagles, followed by Tyler Cameron with three hits and two RBIs.