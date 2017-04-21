Whitney Williams, who was head girls basketball coach at Cleveland High this past year, will be the head girls basketball coach for Cleveland Central High School.

The critical part in building the Cleveland Central High School girls basketball program has been put into place.

Whitney Williams has been chosen to be the first ever head girls basketball coach in Cleveland Central High School history. Cleveland Central High School was formed out of the merger of Cleveland High School and East Side High School.

Williams took the job at Cleveland Central after leading the Cleveland High School Lady Wildcats to a runner-up finish in the Region 3-4A Tournament with a trip to the 4A State Basketball Playoffs this past season.

Williams said she is excited about the opportunity to lead the new Lady Wolves basketball program.

“It’s been a long process, and I’m just glad its over with for the players, and myself” Williams said. “I’m excited about getting them together. We will go on and try to get try outs done at the beginning of May, so that we can start with the team building activities and just doing what it takes to prepare them for the upcoming school term.”

After starting the 2016-17 season 4-13, the Lady Wildcats went 7-7 to finish their final year at 11-20. Williams took over a CHS team that graduated five seniors with three of them scoring 946 of the team’s 1,387 points last year. Cleveland High had just one senior on the team this past year.

“It was a continuing learning process, not only from the aspect of the players, but for myself as well,” Williams said. “When I got the opportunity to learn more about the players, I was able to stick to what works with them.”

The 2016-17 basketball season not only featured a young Cleveland High team but a young East Side team as well. East Side had just two seniors on a team that went 5-22. Cleveland had three juniors, two sophomores, eight freshmen and two eighth graders on its roster, while East Side had four juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen on last year’s team. All of those players will be a year older when the 2017-18 school year starts.

“Through out this summer, I will learn a lot about this upcoming group to see what will work for us to be successful,” Williams said. “Last year, it was a young team with only one senior and one player that really got the previous experience of playing. Our girls and the girls at East Side got an extended amount of experience this year. I’m looking forward to them having a higher confidence level and being ready to learn more so we can all be successful together. It’s going to be a transition year to get everything organized for that 5A level.”

Williams said she will put a lot of emphasis on what her players are all about off the court as well as on the court.

“I’m a teacher before I’m a coach,” Williams said. “I have the same expectations for them. They are students before they are athletes. During tryouts, I do plan to let them know that academics come first. I believe that very heavily. I do plan on checking grades; I do plan on looking at your behavior inside the classroom and in the community. I explained to my girls that people are looking at you just because of the association with the school and athletics. Every where you go, you’re character speaks for yourself. With the transition, all eyes are on us. I want them to set the standards and I want them to have high standards so we can show the community that this can work and will work.”

Williams’ previous coaching experience came at West Bolivar High School and West Bolivar Middle School. She was an assistant coach for the girls team under then head coach Willie Thomas at the high school, while she served as head girls basketball coach at the middle school from 2008-13.

Williams was a star basketball player at Cleveland High School and ended up playing college basketball at Delta State University for four years under then head coach Sandra Rushing from 2004-08.

Cleveland Central Athletic Director Leroy Cotton said Williams will be a good fit.

“I think she did an outstanding job with the program last year at CHS,” Cotton said. “I’m looking forward to her working with the girls from both schools and bringing them together to put a competitive team on the floor for next year. I think her characteristics and her individual qualities as a coach will bold well for the girls this year.”

Thomas echoed Cotton’s sentiments.

“First of all, she’s going to put the kids first,” Thomas said. “She’s fair and she’s a hard worker. She’s done a pretty good job. She played on the next level, and she’s got a good basketball background. Whitney is going to do a good job. They couldn’t have gotten a better hire. She cares about the kids and cares about winning.”