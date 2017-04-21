(From left) Delta State’s Zack Shannon and Clay Casey wait for their turn to hit Wednesday. Shannon and Casey combined for two home runs and six RBIs to lead DSU to a 13-11 win over UA-Monticello.

The Delta State University Statesmen didn’t have an easy challenge against the University of Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils here Wednesday evening at Harvey Stadium-Ferriss Field.

The Boll Weevils, who trailed 11-1 early in the game, had a big five run inning in the top of the eighth to pull to within three runs at 13-10.

DSU, however, had enough in the tank to hold off the Boll Weevils as Zach Osbon retired the side in the top of the ninth, ending the game with a strikeout to give the Statesmen a 13-10 win.

DSU improved to 34-8, while UA-Monticello fell to 25-13. DSU, ranked sixth in the nation, has won 12 in a row.

Peyton White (3-0) earned the win on the mound as he gave up one run on two hits with a strikeout and no walks in three innings of relief. Osbon picked up the save as he tossed two shutout innings of work and gave up just one hit with one strikeout and no walks. Andy Borries started the game and gave up four runs on four hits with three strikeouts in three innings of work, and Brady Chambley pitched an inning of relief and gave up five unearned runs on four hits in an inning of work.

The Statesmen got the bulk of their 13 runs in the bottom of the second. Zack Shannon drilled a home run and a RBI-single, Justin Nussbaum nailed a two-run single, Brian Lane drilled a RBI-single and Clay Casey roped a home run to spearhead an 11-run inning to give DSU an 11-1 lead after two innings.

The deficit was too big for the Boll Weevils to overcome.

“Midweek games always test the pitching staff, and we have to take an approach of using multiple guys which is what we did,” Delta State head baseball coach Mike Kinnison said. “Then, you play a good Arkansas-Monticello club. They’re having a good year and are good offensively. Thankfully, we were able to have that big inning early and add a run or two late which ended up being the difference.”

The save for Osbon was his sixth of the year. Osbon is currently 6-1 in 17 appearances with an impressive 0.90 ERA. He has given up just 18 hits with 28 strikeouts and 10 walks in 30 innings of work. Opponents are hitting just .170 against him.

“His numbers speak for themselves, and he’s transitioned into that role this year,” Kinnison said about Osbon’s performance as a closer. “It was something we had to kind of cultivate and work on through out the early part of the year and he seemed to take to it. Last year, he made some great strides and was very good for us down the stretch as a starter and a long reliever. Having him in that short relief role and being able to pitch well under pressure for us has been a big key to our team success.”

At the plate for DSU, Shannon went 3-for-5 including a home run and a double with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Casey went 2-for-4 including a home run with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead DSU. The two have been a powerful combo in the middle of the order as Shannon has hits 12 home runs with 66 RBIs and a .444 batting average, while Casey has 12 home runs with 45 RBIs and a .353 batting average.

“They’ve certainly done what you want in the middle of the order,” Kinnison said. “Those guys have protected each other a little bit there. Casey’s year that he’s having hasn’t allowed teams to really pitch around Shannon a lot. I think we have a good three, four, five when you throw (Brian) Lane, our DH, in there that hits third. I think that’s three tough bats that teams have to navigate through in the middle of the order.”

The production didn’t stop with Shannon and Casey. Nick Morgan also drilled a home run and scored twice to aid DSU, followed by Nussbaum with two hits, three RBIs and a run scored, John Russell with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Juwan Burney with two hits and two runs, Lane with a hit, a RBI and a run scored and Emil Ellis with a hit and two runs scored.

“We had production all through out the order,” Kinnison said. “That’s helpful. When you get production all through out the order that’s the key to having a good offense.”

DSU will return to the diamond on Sunday to host Valdosta State in the first two games of a key three-game Gulf South Conference series. The doubleheader will start at 12:40 p.m. with the team honoring its seven seniors on senior day. The series will conclude with a single game on Monday at 10:30 p.m.