The East Side Trojans won their first region championship since 1996 as they defeated the Ruleville Central Tigers 15-0 Wednesday in Ruleville.

The win against the Tigers coupled with the forfeit win over Velma Jackson pushed East Side’s record to 22-9 with a 9-1 record in region play.

“It’s a great feeling,” East Side head coach Anthony Johnson said. “I’m so happy and thrilled for the kids. They put in the work and put in the time. They deserve all the credit for everything they’ve done. They’ve earned every game, every step of the way. Nobody gave them anything.”

Allen Williams tossed a three-inning, no hitter as he struck out four and walked two to earn the win.

Konnor Short drilled three hits including a triple with four RBIs and a run scored to lead the Trojans, followed by Larry Tyler with two hits including a triple with two RBIs and two runs, Kamarian Williams with two hits, two RBIs and three runs and Williams with a double and a run scored.

East Side will begin its action in the 3A Playoffs today when the Trojans host New Site in the first game of a three-game series in the first round at 5 p.m. The second game is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. in New Site. A third game, if necessary, will be played at East Side on Monday.

Broad Street 8, Falkner 5

The Broad Street High School Jaguars started the first round of the 1A State Baseball Playoffs on the right foot as they defeated the Falkner High School Eagles in game one of a best of three series Thursday in Shelby.

Broad Street improved to 13-0, while Falkner fell to 8-17. Broad Street is set to travel to Falkner today for game two at 4 p.m. weather permitting. Game three, if necessary, is set for Monday in Shelby at 3:30 p.m.

Keshun Prince had a great day at the plate as he drilled three hits and drove in a run to lead the Jaguars, followed by Jarkevious Johnson with two hits including a triple and a RBI, Zi Davis with two hits and Kerris Jackson with a triple and a RBI.

Rashaad Lewis earned the win on the mound as he gave up three runs, one earned, on one hit with five strikeouts in three and two-thirds innings of work.

Tupelo Christian sweeps Ray Brooks

The Tupelo Christian Eagles swept the Ray Brooks High School Tigers in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs Thursday in Tupelo.

Tupelo Christian won the first game 15-0 and the second game 29-5.

Ray Brooks concluded its season at 3-9.

CHS vs. Pontotoc

The Cleveland High School Wildcats will play the Pontotoc High School Warriors to start the 4A State Playoffs in a best of three, first round series.

The Wildcats (18-7) and Warriors will play game one in Cleveland at 6:30 p.m. and game two at Pontotoc at 6:30 p.m. Game three, if necessary, will be played in Cleveland at 6:30 p.m.

Shaw vs. Thrasher

The Shaw High School Hawks (6-6) will play Thrasher in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs starting today with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. in Shaw.

A third game if necessary is scheduled for Monday at Thrasher but could be moved up to Saturday depe