Broad Street High School baseball standout Jarkevious Johnson has been selected to play for the Fort Bend Texans in the 14U East, USA Baseball National Team Championships in Jupiter, Fla. this week.

The Texans played their first game today against the Scorpions South with Johnson tagging a single in the bottom of the sixth to break-up a no-hitter

According to Broad Street head baseball coach Ashkelon Stapleton, a mutual friend saw Johnson playing on a travel team in Greenville. The 5-foot-10, 14-year-old throws a fastball in the lows 80s. He also throws a curveball, slider and change-up. He plays pitcher, catcher and some at shortstop at Broad Street. For Fort Bend, he will be a utility man playing anywhere he is needed.

“He was playing on a travel team and they were practicing in Greenville,” Stapleton said. “My friend said this guy has a power arm. Man, I have a friend that is with USA Baseball and I would love to get this guy on the team. I said go on and get him. He sent off information to USA Baseball and he was selected for the team.”

Johnson played a key role in Broad Street winning the Region 3-1A Championship with a 14-3 record and a trip to the second round of the 1A State Baseball Playoffs this past season. Johnson was an eighth grader this past year and will be a freshman entering the upcoming school year.

Stapleton said Johnson’s shot to play with the Texans should motivate his teammates at Broad Street.

“I think it will inspire him more to continue to pursue his dreams. It will inspire the other guys,” Stapleton said. “I’m looking forward to hearing the stories from him.“

Stapleton added the exposure should be good for Johnson in the long run.

“I think it will be pretty good as far as schools, because he’ll be exposed to more people watching,” Stapleton said. “He wants to play every chance he gets. He’ll get a chance to learn some new stuff along with the stuff he already knows.”