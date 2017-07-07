The Bandits won the USSSA 12-year-old Class A State Championship in Tupelo this past weekend. Team members are (top from left) Assistant Coach Marty Bray, Marshall Brown, Beck Beckham, Rufus Jackson, Nicholas Taylor, Wade Lang (bottom row) Conner Roncali, Yancy Rainwater, John Brennan Capocaccia, Preston Aust, Mason Dreher and head coach Jim Salley.

The Bandits, a 12-year-old travel baseball team out of Cleveland, had a season where they’ve worked hard and gotten better every weekend.

The Bandits reaped the rewards of their hard work as they won the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) 12-year-old Class A State Baseball Tournament in Tupelo recently. The tournament began on Jun 22 and concluded on June 25.

The Bandits became the first team out of Cleveland to win a USSSA State Championship since 2015 when the Delta Reds won the 13-year-old USSSA State Championship. The Bandits were under the direction of head coach Jim Salley and assistant coach Marty Bray.

The Bandits went 4-0 in the tournament. They won their first game in pool play on June 22 by beating Mississippi Xplosion 8-5. After the games on June 23 were rained out, the Bandits continued pool play on June 24 by beating Milam 3-2.

The two wins put the Bandits as the top seed heading into June 25 where they got a bye into the semifinals. The Bandits continued their good work by defeating the Mississippi Xplosion again 5-4 to advance to the title game against the East Coast Sox. The Bandits swung the bats well in the championship game by throttling the Sox 15-5 to secure the state championship.

“It was great,” Salley said about his team winning the event. “We won three close games. They won the first two and put themselves in a position to be the first seed. They had to play one less game than everyone else and that really helped to save on our pitching. We had only burned one pitcher on Saturday. They won three tight games in a row and when they got to the championship game, they put the throttle down.”

For the season, the Bandits played 18 of their 27 games in USSSA play with the other nine coming in Grand Slam Tournament competition. The Bandits went 10-8 in USSSA competition and closed their year out with a seven game winning streak dating back to June 9 when they played in the North MS Global State Championship in Oxford. They went 3-2 in that tournament.

Through out the course of the year, the team had to overcome some injuries to accomplish what they accomplished.

“We had one kid that was in his fourth year playing for us and he was from Inverness,” Salley said. “He had bone spurs in the growth plate in his elbow. He played the first two tournaments and missed the rest of them and was able to play a little bit in the state tournament. We had another one that was just down most of the year with strained ligaments in his throwing arm. We were pretty banged up and missing some players.

“We had one that got mono right before the state tournament. We were going extremely shorthanded. We had 10 bodies and probably eight and three quarter players going into the state tournament. We didn’t have any room for anybody to get sick or have a stomach ache or anything.”

The Bandits have out-of-town players as well as players from Cleveland. Salley was proud of hard the players worked and the way they came on strong.

“We would take one step forward and three steps back,” Salley said. “Having half the team from out of town, it was tough to get everybody together to practice all the time. We’d have several weeks were we’d have skeleton crews for practice. We had to really work on stuff and play our way into shape over the year and that was big. We would give them some pointers and tips, and it would be up to them to make adjustments. In the state tournament, it just finally clicked.”

The players that competed in the state tournament are Marshall Brown, Beck Beckham, Rufus Jackson, Nicholas Taylor, Wade Lang, Conner Roncali, Yancy Rainwater, John Brennan Capocaccia, Preston Aust and Mason Dreher.