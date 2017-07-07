I can’t help it. I love sports.

I wouldn’t be doing what I do if I didn’t. Watching sports, I love to watch a young athlete develop and grow into not only a good player but also a good person. It’s great to watch him excel.

Often times, however, kids will fail. They will strike out, fumble the ball or miss a big shot. It’s sad to see a young player come off the field or the court crying because he failed. It’s sad because you know he tried his best and it didn’t work. It’s even worse when an over zealous adult jumps on the young kid’s case. There’s nothing wrong with showing him what he did wrong but he needs some positive reassurance that he’ll get another chance to help his team to win.

The best players in pro sports aren’t perfect. In fact, they can be the ones that make the most mistakes. They’re normally in the situations that require the big hit or the big play. They’re the ones with the ball in their hands during key times. They have to except the blame for the loss as well as credit for the win.

In basketball, Michael Jordan is considered by many NBA experts to be the best player of all-time. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Titles in six trips to the finals. He’s the NBA’s all-time career leader in scoring average (30.1 ppg.), leading the league in scoring average 10 times in 15 seasons. Through the course of his career, Jordan also missed more field goals (12,345) than he made (12,192) and turned the ball 2,924 times during his career in the regular season alone.

He may have had the glory that comes with being a top player but he also felt the pressure that comes with being the top man not to mention the pain of losing with the ball in his hands. His ability to be the top player wasn’t only because of his talent but his drive to battle through adversity and failure.

It’s important for a player to work hard and be the best he can be. It’s good when he recognizes mistakes and is itching to do better the next time but for everyone trying to help players at a really young age it’s important to remember that mistakes do happen. When a player gets older, people will feel less sorry for him and the ratio of negative comments to positive comments will go up. He’ll need the self confidence to push on and work hard.

That’s why it’s important for these young players, particularly between the ages of 3-12, to be in a positive environment. That environment is key in developing their love for the game and self-esteem.

Andy Collier is the sports editor at the Bolivar Commercial.