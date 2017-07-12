The Delta Bombers won the USSSA 13 and Under AA State Baseball Tournament in Pearl this weekend. Team members are (front) dugout manager Chase Harris, (kneeling) Justin Joel, Peyton McPherson, John Christopher Lyles, Joseph Smith, Nick Billhofer, (standing) Cole Ferrell, Jacob Henley, Alford Hill, Parker Harris, Morgan Nance (back row) head coach Jason Harris and assistant coaches Jeff Joel and Ryan Ferrell. Not pictured is assistant coach Robert Lyles.

The Delta Bombers, a 13-year-old travel baseball out of Cleveland, came on strong in a big way this weekend.

The Bombers won the United States Specialty Sports (USSSA) 13U AA State Baseball Tournament in Pearl. The Bombers became the second Cleveland team this year to win a USSSA State Baseball Championship.

The Bombers started pool play on the wrong foot Friday by losing to the Gulf Coast Bulldogs 10-5. The Bombers came back later that day to pound the Full Count Warriors 17-0 to finish pool play 1-1 and enter bracket play as a No. 6 seed.

In bracket play, the Bombers edged Titans Baseball 3-2 on Saturday and defeated the, the 96ers 8-6 and the Rankin Royals 14-2 on Sunday to advance to the championship against the Gulf Coast Bulldogs, the team they lost to earlier in the tournament. The Delta Bombers were up for the challenge in the title game as they defeated the Bulldogs 12-8 in the title game. The Bombers turned a triple play to close out the game.

“Super effort by the whole team,” Bombers head coach Jason Harris said. “Everyone came up big at some point during the weekend. Our bats came up huge in the end. Our kids played great all year, and they represented the Delta well. Going forward, I believe this will give them a lot of confidence.”

The Bombers closed out their season saving their best for last as they won their last two tournaments. Before the state tournament, the Bombers won the North MS Global State Championship Tournament in Oxford with a 4-1 record on June 9-11.

The Bombers have players from Cleveland, Ruleville, Indianola, Winona, Greenville, Leland and Belzoni.

Team members are Justin Joel, Peyton McPherson, John Christopher Lyles, Joseph Smith, Nick Billhoffer, Cole Ferrell, Jacob Henley, Alford Hill, Parker Harris and Morgan Nance. Head coach is Jason Harris and assistant coaches are Jeff Joel, Ryan Ferrell and Robert Lyles.

The Bombers finished the USSSA season, dating back to August of last year, with an impressive 27-16 record. Parker Harris and Hill were also invited to play on an elite showcase team, CFL USA Elite, from Fl