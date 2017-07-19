The Cleveland 9-year-old All-Stars grab their runner-up trophy in the 9-year-old State Tournament. The second place finish has Cleveland in the Dixie Youth Region III World Series which will start Friday in Ruston, La.

The Cleveland 9-year-old All-Stars are getting ready for the biggest tournament any all-star team in Dixie Youth Baseball can advance too.

Cleveland will compete in the Dixie Youth Region III World Series in Ruston, La. beginning on Friday and concluding on Sunday.

Cleveland advanced to the World Series by finishing second in the 9-year-old State Tournament earlier this month in Hattiesburg. Cleveland defeated St. Martin 10-0, lost to Mendenhall 11-4, defeated Walthall 12-8 and Mendenhall 13-12 but lost to Columbia in the championship game 9-5.

Cleveland will be playing in the Peach Pool. In pool play action, Cleveland will play Bullard, Texas at 10:45 a.m. and Pineville, La. at 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Cleveland will take on Monroe, La. at 9 a.m. and Arkansas at 12:30 p.m.

The top two teams from the Peach Pool and the top two teams from the Orchard Pool will play each other at 11 a.m. on Sunday with the championship game set for 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland High head coach Joey Mallette has been pleased with what the team has shown in practice in preparation for this weekend.

“The team has great chemistry together,” Mallette said. “The enthusiasm is infectious. They are thrilled to get the opporotunity to play Texas in the World Series. We have practiced hard. Coach (Mike) Kinnison came out yesterday to give the team a pep talk. He told the team how proud their town was of them and how proud he was of them. It’s good to see that type of supporting in the community.”

Members of the Cleveland 9-year-old All-Stars are Barrett Bramlett, Jasper Lewis, Kellen Allen, Morgan McMurry, Walker Cox, Mitchell Jones, Ryan Mallette, William Jeffreys, Christian McKinney, Anthony Stephens and Aiden Borganelli. Helping Mallette on the coaching staff are assistant coaches Jeff A. Borganelli and Todd Jeffreys.

Dixie Youth Region III World Series

9 Minors Championship

(Ruston, La., July 21-23)

Friday, July 21

Peach Pool A

Game 1: Arkansas vs. Pineville, La., 9 a.m.

Game 2: Cleveland vs. Bullard, Texas, 10:45 a.m.

Game 3: Monroe, La. vs. Arkansas, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4: Pineville, La. vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Game 5: Bullard, Texas vs. Monroe, La., 7:30 p.m.

Orchard Pool B

Game 1: Columbia vs. Jackson Parish, La., 9 a.m.

Game 2: Texarkana, Texas vs. Ruston, La., 10:45 a.m.

Game 3: Shreveport, La. vs. Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4: Jackson Parish, La. vs. Texarkana, Texas, 2:15 p.m.

Game 5: Ruston, La. vs. Shreveport, La., 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Peach Pool A

Game 6: Cleveland vs. Monroe, La., 9 a.m.

Game 7: Pineville, La. vs. Bullard, Texas, 10:45 a.m.

Game 8: Arkansas vs. Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Game 9: Monroe La., vs. Pineville, La., 2:15 p.m.

Game 10: Bullard, Texas vs. Arkansas, 5:45 p.m.

Orchard Pool B

Game 6: Texarkana, Texas vs. Shreveport, La., 9 a.m.

Game 7: Jackson Parish, La. vs. Ruston, La. 10:45 a.m.

Game 8: Columbia vs. Texarkana, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

Game 9: Shreveport, La. vs. Jackson Parish, La., 4 p.m.

Game 10: Ruston, La. vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Semi 1: Peach A1 vs. Orchard B2, 11 a.m.

Semi 2: Orchard B1 vs. Peach A2, 11 a.m.

Finals: Winner Semi 1 vs. Winner Semi 2, 3:30 p.m.