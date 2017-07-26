The Cleveland 9-year-old All-Stars get together as a team after finishing in the top four of the Dixie Youth Region III World Series in Ruston, La. this weekend.

The Cleveland 9-year-old All-Stars represented the city of Cleveland well in the Dixie Youth Region III World Series in Ruston, La. this weekend.

The Cleveland All-Stars went to the semifinals of the World Series and finished in the top four of the tournament. Cleveland played five games during the weekend. The tournament began with pool play on Friday as Cleveland lost to Bullard, Texas 9-7 to start the tournament but battled back to beat Pineville, La 4-2. In Saturday’s pool play, Cleveland lost to Monroe 7-5 but hammered Searcy, Ark. 15-2 to finish 2-2 in pool play, advancing to the semifinals of the World Series on Sunday.

In the semifinals of the World Series, Cleveland came up short as they lost to Columbia 13-3.

In Friday’s game against Bullard, Cleveland led 5-2 at one point in the game, but Bullard scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-5 lead. Bullard followed the inning up with a two-run fourth to make the score 9-5. Cleveland scored two runs in the fifth but it wasn't enough.

Barrett Bramlett drilled three hits including a double with a run scored to lead Cleveland, followed by William Jeffreys with two hits including a double with two runs scored, Christian McKinney with a double and two RBIs and Mitchell Jones with a hit, a RBI and a run scored.

Aiden Borganelli, Ryan Mallett, Jones and McKinney pitched for Cleveland.

Against Pineville to close out Friday's play, Morgan McMurry, Jeffreys and Jones pitched well for Cleveland as they combined for seven strikeouts with just two walks on the mound. The trio yielded just two runs, one earned, on five hits.

At the plate, Cleveland had its big inning in the bottom of the fourth as they scored two runs on a RBI-double from Jones and a RBI-single from Borganelli to make the score 4-2 in favor of Cleveland which ended up being the final.

Borganelli and McKinney drilled two hits, drove in a run and scored a run each to lead Cleveland at the plate. Jones tagged a RBI-hit, and Jeffreys nailed a hit and scored a run to round out Cleveland's offense.

In Saturday's first game, Cleveland fell behind to Monroe 7-0 in the first two innings. Cleveland battled back by scoring a run in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 7-5 but it wasn't enough.

Jones, Mallette, McKinney and Bramlett each tagged a hit and drove in a run to lead Cleveland's effort at the plate. Jones, Mallette, Bramlett, Jasper Lewis and Anthony Stephens all scored a run each to aid Cleveland’s offense.

Mallette, Borganelli and Lewis all pitched for Cleveland.

In the final pool play game on Saturday, Cleveland's offense was on fire against Searcy, Ark. as the team pounded out eight hits and drew 13 walks. Cleveland scored three in the first, four in the second and eight in the third. Searcy scored just one run in the second and one run in the third.

Borganelli and Lewis pitched for Cleveland.

Bramlett drilled three hits including a double with two RBIs and two runs scored to spearhead Cleveland's attack at the plate, followed by McKinney with two hits, two RBIs and two runs, Stephens with a hit, two RBIs and a run, Borganelli with a hit, a RBI and two runs, Walker Cox with a hit and a run and Jones and Mallette with two runs each.

In Sunday's semifinal game against Columbia, Cleveland was held to just two hits as Columbia drilled 11 hits and scored four runs in the first, seven runs in the second and two runs in the third.

Lewis, Jeffreys, McMurry, Jones and McKinney all pitched for Cleveland. McKinney drilled a hit and drove in a run, Mallette tagged a hit and Jones scored two runs to lead Cleveland.