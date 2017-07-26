Cleveland Central football team is doing its summer workouts with its first official week of practice set to start Monday. The Cleveland Central baseball team goes through some summer workouts.

The Cleveland Central slow-pitch softball team has its first official practice of the year.

The July weather is hot.

Even in the morning time at around 8 a.m. with a light breeze, you can still feel the heat, as you know it’s going to warm up and get down right sweltering.

After I grabbed my camera from the office, I headed down to Mickey Sellers Stadium to watch the Cleveland Central High School Wolves football team participate in their last week of summer workouts before the first week of official practice, which is set to begin on Monday.

As I walked around, I noticed at that big field between the Cleveland School District Central Office and the Powe Dome, the CCHS band was practicing its marching and flag work.

After a quick look there, I walked back toward the baseball and softball fields. The dugouts were white with black and purple stripes. The Lady Wolves slow-pitch softball team hit the field in its first official practice of their inaugural season. Right across at Sank Powe Field, the Wolves baseball team was doing fieldwork and going over some drills in its summer workouts.

I stayed out at the Cleveland Central High School facility, which used to be Cleveland High School, for a couple of hours. I wanted to take it all in. Then, I drove to Cleveland Central Middle School, which was East Side High School last year. I noticed the dugouts on their baseball field had the black and purple stripes and they had trash cans that were black with a purple stripe. I stepped inside one of the buildings and the hallways were getting that new school look with the purple and black stripes. There is still some remnants of the old schools but those purple and black colors are more and more prevalent with each passing day.

As I got back to the office, I couldn’t help but be excited for all those athletes and band members. It’s the dawning of a new era. Cleveland Central High School is getting ready to take this town by storm. Those young band members and athletes are making history. They’re taking the first steps in establishing a new legacy.

When I thought about two rival schools like Cleveland High School and East Side combining, the first thought that came to mind is how well will they mesh? Can they work together? I knew these kids had been around each other, but I wasn’t sure how they would do as one school.

Looking at Cleveland Central’s teams, I saw young athletes working as one. The coaches were coaching and the players were following their instructions. Everyone looked like they had a common goal which was to be the very best they could be.

To be quite honest, this sports season can’t start soon enough. It’s starting to sink in, and I feel very good about it. I think about the purple and black attack that opposing teams will have to deal with in every sport. I just get this feeling that any team facing the Wolves and Lady Wolves in any sport will have a fight on their hands.

I can’t help but picture these young athletes charging onto the field or hitting the court with that loud howl.

As these young athletes work hard in this last stretch of summer to get ready for their respective seasons, it’s important as a community to embrace the purple and black attack. It would be great if these young men and women looked in the stands and saw the sea of purple with all the spectators giving that howl for the Wolves.

These young athletes will be working hard over these next few weeks in the brutal Delta heat. They are making the sacrifices it takes to represent their school and this town the best they can. They need your support and they need this town to rally around them.

Kevin Nash, in his NWO days wrestling for WCW, used to yell out to the crowd, “Wolfpack in the House.” When teams come to town take on Cleveland Central, they need to know that the Wolfpack is indeed in the house.

Andy Collier is the sports editor at the Bolivar Commercial. He can be reached at (662)-843-4241 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .