The Cleveland West and Cleveland East All-Star teams will be looking to be at their best as they will be the host teams in the Dixie Youth AA (8-year-old) Machine Pitch/Coach Pitch World Series this weekend.

Opening ceremonies will start tonight at 6 p.m. It will be at the Walter Sillers Coliseum if it rains or at Tim and Nancy Harvey Stadium at Dave “Boo” Ferriss Field if the weather is clear. The tournament will begin Saturday at the girls complex at Bear Pen Park.

In the Machine Pitch Tournament, Cleveland East will be in Pool 4 on field 2 and will take on Alabama at 11:30 a.m. and South Carolina at 5:30 p.m. In action in Pool 4, Alabama will take on South Carolina on field 2 at 2:30 p.m.

In Pool 1 on field 1, Texas will play Alabama at 10 a.m., Florida will play Texas at 1 p.m. and Arkansas will play Florida at 4 p.m.

In Pool 2 on field 2, Tennessee will play Georgia at 10 a.m., Georgia will play North Carolina at 1 p.m. and North Carolina will play Tennessee at 4 p.m.

In Pool 3 on field 1, Mississippi will play Virginia at 11:30 a.m., Virginia will play Louisiana at 2:30 p.m. and Louisiana will play Mississippi at 5:30 p.m.

In the Coach Pitch Tournament, Cleveland West will be in Pool 4 and will take on Tennessee at 11:30 a.m. and Georgia at 5:30 p.m. on field 4. In other action in Pool 4 on field 4, Tennessee will play Georgia at 2:30 p.m.

In Pool 1 on field 3, Alabama will take on North Carolina at 10 a.m., North Carolina will battle Louisiana at 1 p.m. and Louisiana will play Alabama at 4 p.m.

In Pool 2 on field 4, Arkansas will play Mississippi at 10 a.m., Mississippi will play South Carolina at 1 p.m. and Arkansas will play South Carolina at 4 p.m.

In Pool 3 on field 3, Virginia will play Texas at 11:30 a.m., Texas will play Florida at 2:30 p.m. and Florida will play Virginia at 5:30 p.m.

The winners and runners-up from each of the four pools will go into championship play on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to determine the World Series Champions, while the third runners-up from each pool will go into a consolation series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Championship play will conclude on Tuesday, while consolation play will wrap up with championship and third place games at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.