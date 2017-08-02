A Summertown player has a smile of joy as his team won the Dixie Youth AA Coach Pitch World Series Tuesday.

The Summertown All-Stars represented their state of Tennessee well in the championship game of the Dixie Youth AA Coach Pitch World Series here Tuesday at Bear Pen Park.

Summertown defeated the Nacogdoches American All-Stars from Texas 9-8 to capture the Dixie Youth AA Coach Pitch World Series Championship. Summertown won the tournament by going a perfect 7-0 and outscoring its opponents 72-22 in the four-day event that began on Saturday.

Summertown head coach Brent Blockwood said defense was the key to his team’s success.

“My guys have worked so hard all year on playing great defense,” Blackwood said. “That’s what won us this tournament is them playing good defense. We hit hard and things, but they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They play great defense and that’s one of the things that’s held up here.”

Blackwood said the team stayed focused when they did make errors.

“They keep their heads up,” Blackwood said. “They try to not let their heads down. We try to keep them motivated and stay up. When they get up there, they know one big play is the next thing.”

The biggest play of the game came on the last play of the game with Tennessee leading 9-7 with two outs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth with Nacogdoches American’s Hunter Steagint on first and Landon Nerron on third. Karson Key drilled a single that scored Nerron. On that same play, Steagint had made it to second and saw the chance to go to third. Summertown third baseman Aiden Perez caught the throw as Steagint started his slide into third. Perez had a hard time maintaining possession of the ball but Steagint came up short on his slide. After a couple of attempts, Perez was able to make the tag on Steagint. There was a debate on the field about whether Steagint had touched the bag before the tag. The umpires ultimately called Steagint out ruling that Perez had made the tag in time, and Summertown players and coaches showed their excitement as they won the World Series title.

“He (Perez) kept fighting to get the out,” Blackwood said. “I hate to end the game like that but my boys battled.”

Summertown also won the AA Sportsmanship Award for the series.

“This doesn’t just represent my team, this represents all my parents and everybody that’s here,” Blackwood said. “It’s the boys and how they carried themselves and how my parents led it as well.”

Summertown finished with 11 hits, while Nacogdoches had 13 hits.

Perez drilled two hits including a triple, and Eli Shaffer spanked two hits including a double with two runs scored to lead Summertown, followed by Ryne Gobble with a hit and a run, Ryder Blackwood with a triple, a run scored and a RBI, Hudson Konig with a double, a run scored and a RBI, Cecil Williams with a hit, a run and a RBI, Knox Colton with a hit and a run scored, Hayden Lindsey with a hit, Jake Pettus with a RBI and Braydon Keeton with a run scored.

For Nacogdoches, Nerron drilled three hits including a double with three runs and a RBI, Key roped three hits with a run scored, Jack Richardson tagged two hits with two RBIs, JT Reagan and Carson Gates smashed a hit, drove in a run and scored a run each, Ebias Sexton drilled a hit and scored a run, Logan Baker hit a double and Hayden Peddy scored a run.