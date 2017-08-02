Players from Columbia put their arms around each other after they brought home the Dixie Youth Coach Pitch World Series Title for Mississippi Tuesday.

The Columbia All-Stars representing Mississippi had its hands full with the Blythewood All-Stars representing South Carolina in the championship game of the Dixie Youth AA Machine Pitch World Series here Tuesday morning at Bear Pen Park.

Columbia held a 9-4 lead after four innings but South Carolina scored a run in the top of the fifth to make the score 9-5 and then erupted in the sixth by tagging six hits in the inning to key a four-run rally to tie the game at 9-9.

In the bottom of the ninth, however, Columbia stayed tough. Chayse Cox roped a lead off single and Parker Hawkins drilled a one-out single to set the tone for Christian Expose. Expose smacked a single that ended up scoring Cox with the game-winning run to give Columbia a 10-9 win and the Dixie Youth Machine Pitch World Series title.

Columbia ended up going 7-0 in the tournament by outscoring its opponents 72-26.

Columbia head coach Doug McMichael said his players made the plays all through the tournament.

“Our defense kept us in the game,” McMichael said. “Our defense was smothering the other teams. We didn’t hit very well the whole tournament, but the last three games we picked that up but the defense won it for us.”

McMichael was also proud with the overall mentality of the players.

“We’ve never gave up,” McMichael said. “We were behind in several games. We gave up runs in the first inning and we scored one run here and one run there and let our defense take over. They got great heart. The kids know what to but you got to let them play.”

Columbia’s offense roped 17 hits while Blythewood drilled 15 hits.

Hawkins drilled three hits and scored twice to lead Columbia, followed by Expose and Trent Buckley with two hits including a double and a run scored each, Reed Duncan with two hits and two runs scored, Carter McMichael with two hits including a double, Corban Lawrence with a double and a run, Will Breland, Zac McCain and Cox with a hit and a run each and Carson Stewart and Greyson Carney with a hit each.

Bowman Rummel nailed three hits including two doubles with two runs scored to lead Blythewood, followed by Connor Cattaneo with two doubles and two runs scored, Cole Dinkins, Kellen Moore and Caiden McGuff with two hits and a run each, Caleb Blackwell and Andrew Blackwell with a hit and a run each and Tyler Ried with a hit.

Columbia’s skipper added how special it was to win the machine pitch title.

“It’s great,” McMichael said. “It’s great for the town and great for the community. It will give the kids something to be proud of the rest of their lives.”