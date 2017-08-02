Cleveland Park Commission Athletic Director Tony Wince lines up the base line on a warm Sunday morning. Cleveland Park Commission’s Shane Henderson and Drefius Randle gets the concession stand ready for World Series play on Sunday.

After driving down to Bear Pen Park these last few days, I have to report that the Dixie Youth AA Coach Pitch/Machine Pitch World Series was a complete success.

Bear Pen Park was truly the most booming place in town. Teams from Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Florida Tennessee and Georgia as well as Kosciusko and Columbia from Mississippi brought many, many fans that cheered their team on and enjoyed the town. The local fans showed their support for the Cleveland West and Cleveland East All-Stars teams, who competed hard and gave 100 percent the whole weekend. All the teams from all the states did a great job on the diamond showing us how the game is played.

I would like to congratulate the Summertown All-Stars from Tennessee who won the Coach Pitch World Series and the Columbia All-Stars who won the Machine Pitch World Series. Each team posted a perfect 7-0 record during the week.

It takes a lot of work to put on a tournament like this and the town of Cleveland really came up big. The Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, volunteers, host families and many, many others put their time and hard work into the tournament. Bennett Crow did an outstanding job as the tournament chair, while Judson Thigpen and Diane Makamson delivered the goods in their tireless effort for the town in this event. Delta State University also did a great job as the host of the opening ceremonies.

I want to give a special thanks to our own Coretta Bell here at the paper who spent every waking hour making sure the programs were done to perfection.

One loud shout out I would like to give is to the Cleveland Park Commission. Tony Wince, Shane Henderson, Drefius Randle, Michael Winston, Anthony Harris, Octavis Pates along with other workers poured their blood, sweat and tears into making the fields look great, while Chaiquita Robinson worked hard in the concession stands.

All of these workers made life much easier for CPC Director Stephen Glorioso, who always works days and nights for the kids of our community. One thing Stephen will tell you is behind every great man there is an even better woman and that woman is his lovely wife Noelle. Noelle was all over the place making sure umpires, administrators and anyone volunteering had anything they needed.

When you see fields looking good and people willing to work on them while others are in their beds at night or in church on a Sunday, it makes you feel proud to have a park commission like the one we have here in Cleveland. It’s a park commission that shouldn’t ever be taken for granted because most towns in this state, particularly the smaller ones, don’t have what we have here in Cleveland.

Overall, this tournament was a pleasure to cover and a joy to watch. Great job Cleveland.

Andy Collier is the sports editor at the Bolivar Commercial. He can be reached at (662)-843-4241 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .