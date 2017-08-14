Broad Street High School freshman Jarkevious Johnson has continued to get noticed on the baseball diamond.

Johnson, 15, will be competing for the Southeast team in the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series in Cary, N.C. Johnson will be playing pitcher and outfield for the Southeast team. The series will begin on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

He was selected after playing with the Fort Bend Texans in the 14U East, USA Baseball Championships in Jupiter, Fla. during the month of June. He met all of the requirements to be one of 18 players on the Southeast team.

“I think it’s a great honor for him,” Broad Street head baseball coach Ashkelon Stapleton said. “Not too many kids get the exposure especially if you’re trying to get your name out there. He’s very excited about it. He’s worked hard this entire summer.”

Johnson, who played a key role in Broad Street winning the Region 3-1A Title in baseball this past season, has done a lot of work on his own.

“He’s been doing some things correct,” Stapleton said. “His teammates come to see him in the evenings work out with the (Shelby) Sluggers. They make sure he does the right things as far as condition and techniques. You have kids behind him that are willing to put in the extra work. With the kids coming, he’s leaving a trail behind for them to follow. It’s a plus, plus.”