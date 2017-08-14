Brett Marchant won the Cleveland Country Club Golf Championship Sunday by finishing the weekend with a two-day score of 138.

The time to take the title finally came for Brett Marchant.

Marchant shot an impressive 6-under par 138 to win the 63rd Annual Cleveland Country Club Golf Championship Tournament this weekend. In recent years, he finished second in 2011 and 15.

Marchant shot an impressive 67 on Saturday to take a five-stroke lead over Ken Horton and Andy Lee who shot a 72.

On Sunday, rainy weather made its way into the area but there were no lengthy delays.

Horton and Lee each shot a 70 on Sunday, while Marchant shot a 71 but Marchant was able to win by four strokes. Horton and Marchant finished with a two-under par, 142 each to finish in a second place tie. Horton won last year’s club championship with a 142. Lee Gladden, who shot a 69 on Sunday, finished fourth with an even par, 144.

Philip Ladner won the first flight with a 151, Larry Perry won the second flight with a 158, Jason Harris won the third flight with a 159, Michael Whitten won the fourth flight with a 163, Joe Knighton won the fifth flight with a 162 and Trace Stockstill won the sixth flight with a 172.

Bob Eley won the seniors division with a 150, Billy Nowell and H.L. Dilworth were tied for first in the super seniors division with a 157 each and Dossie Shook won the grand master seniors division with a 159.