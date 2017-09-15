Delta State place kicker Vince Sciorrotta attempts his six point-after kick against Chowan Saturday. Sciorrotta made the kick and became the all-time leading scorer in DSU history.

Saturday’s game against Chowan proved to be a special one for senior kicker Vince Sciorrotta.

After Sciorrotta made his sixth point-after kick of the game to push DSU’s lead to 42-6, he became DSU’s all-time leading scorer with 265 points, passing the school record of 264 previously held by Trevar Deed (2008-10). Breaking the record is also big considering the fact Sciorrotta had to sit out last year with an injury.

Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley said at this week’s press conference that breaking the record is an example of Sciorrotta’s consistency over the years.

“I’m obviously excited about Vince Sciorrotta,” Cooley said. “All time leading scorer in school history, that’s a great honor. He’s a very talented young man. It’s like his body of work; he’s been consistent for four years. I’m really proud for him.”

The 22-year-old from Gainsville, Ga. is 33-of-52 for his career on field goal attempts and 166-of-176 on point-after kicks. His career long in field goals is 47 yards, a feat he accomplished in 2014.

Sciorrotta’s career started off on the right foot in 2013 as he went 10-of-17 on field goal attempts and made 50-of-51 PAT attempts to finish with 80 points. At one point, he made 49 straight PAT kicks, which is sixth longest streak for consecutive PAT kicks made in a season in Gulf South Conference history. He also earned second team All-GSC honors as DSU finished with a 7-3 record.

The 2014 season was his most productive year to date as he went 11-of-14 on field goal tries including the last nine to close out the year. He went 60-of-66 on PAT kicks to score 93 points and help lead the Statesmen to a 9-2 record with a Gulf South Conference Title and a trip to the NCAA Division II Playoffs. In a 73-6 win over Concordia that year, he kicked three field goals and eight PATs to finish the game with 17 points which is a career-high and tied for second most points in a game for a kicker in GSC history.

In 2015 as a junior, Sciorrotta had another solid season by connecting on 12-of-20 field goal attempts and 46-of-48 PAT kicks to finish with 82 points as the Statesmen went 6-5.

After missing last season with an injury, Sciorrotta is 10-of-11 on PAT kicks and missed his only field goal attempt to give him 10 points this season, as the Statesmen are 2-0.

He is also DSU’s all-time leader in field goals made and PAT kicks made. In GSC history, Sciorrotta’s career PAT kick total puts him in a tie for second all-time with North Alabama’s Jamie Stoddard (1993-95) and his point total puts him fifth in a career among kickers.