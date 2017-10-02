Cleveland Central wide receiver Traveyon Craig is off to the races on a long touchdown reception against Ridgeland Friday night at Mickey Sellers Stadium. Craig had a great night as CCHS won the game 45-21.

The Cleveland Central Wolves got off to a slow offensive start Friday night, but as the old saying goes, “it’s not how you start, but how you finish.”

The Wolves finished in dominating fashion compiling 672 total yards of offense (300 passing, 372 rushing) en route to a 45-21 win over the Ridgeland Titans in Region 2-5 competition here Friday night at Mickey Sellers Stadium.

Cleveland remained unbeaten improving to 7-0 overall with a 2-0 mark in Region 2-5A. Ridgeland fell to 3-3 with a 1-1 record in the region.

“We are slow starters, maybe we need to start playing three quarters. We have to find a way to start faster,” Cleveland Central head football coach Ricky Smither said.

Defensively, Smither expressed how well the team played against a good Ridgeland offense.

“Ridgeland showed a lot of stuff this year. That’s a ninth grade quarterback and he did a heck of a job. I don’t know how many teams have held them to this, so I’m real proud of the coaches for the job they did tonight,” Smither added.

Cleveland Central got things going in the second quarter when Kamarion Williams scrambled for a 21-yard touchdown run with 6:13 on the clock. The kick after from Andres Beceril-Nieves was good for a 7-0 lead.

On the team’s next possession, Williams connected with Brent Brown, Jr. on for a 24-yard touchdown with 3:36 remaining in the first half. The kick attempt failed but the Wolves maintained a 13-0 lead.

On Ridgeland’s next possession, Zy McDonald’s pass was intercepted by Cleveland Central’s Shamar Sanders. Sanders’ play allowed CCHS to take a 13-0 lead into halftime.

The second half started with both teams punting, but on Cleveland Central’s next possession, Trayveon Craig was at quarterback and on a zone-read play the senior broke loose on a 55-yard run. Larry Tyler added a big run after that to set up a 26-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Demontavius King. The two-point conversion attempt failed as CCHS led 19-0.

Ridgeland put together a strong drive that resulted in an 18-yard touchdown pass from McDonald to his tight end DJ Stevens. The kick after made the score 19-7.

With 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Tyler scampered for a 56-yard touchdown run for CCHS. Ken Thompson added the two-point conversion run for a 27-7 Wolves lead.

In the fourth quarter, Ridgeland added another score when McDonald connected with Stevens again on a 30-yard touchdown pass. The kick after made it 27-14 with 10:57 remaining in the game.

The Wolves went back to the ground game and this time it was Thompson pounding his way into the end zone on a nine-yard run with 8:50 on the clock for a 33-14 lead.

The Cleveland Central defense forced Ridgeland to punt and on Cleveland Central’s next possession Williams connected with Peyton Taylor for the longest offensive play of the night, but the score was negated for an illegal forward pass from Williams.

Williams shook off the negative play and on the Wolves’ next attempt the 6-feet-9 signal caller found Craig streaking across the middle for a catch and run that resulted in an 88-yard touchdown pass for a 39-14 lead with 6:08 on the game clock.

Ridgeland added another touchdown pass from McDonald to Michael Price for 50 yards. The kick after made it 39-21 with 5:55 remaining in the game.

The game remained stagnant throughout the remainder of the contest, but Cleveland’s offense did manage to put one last rushing touchdown on the scoreboard as time expired in the game off the legs of Tyler who broke free on a 27 yard run to give the Wolves a 45-21 win.

Williams finished the night completing 15-of-39 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Williams also rushed for 92 yards on nine carries with a touchdown.

Tyler finished with 124 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns and Thompson added 38 yards on seven carries with a touchdown to lead the Wolves’ ground game.

Craig led CCHS receivers with five receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown. King had two catches for 36 yards with a touchdown, Brown, Jr. had a touchdown reception and Taylor finished with four catches for 38 yards.

Defensively, the Wolves were led by Sanders with seven tackles and an interception, followed by Patrick Davis with five solo tackles, Kejuan Lankin with a sack and three total tackles and Montavious Thomas with seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

Cleveland will be back in action Friday on the road against Vicksburg in another region contest.