CLINTON — Delta State University's defense kept ringing the bell, forcing four Mississippi College turnovers, leading to 17 points, in a 30-17 Gulf South Conference victory on Saturday in the 38th annual Heritage Bell Classic at Robinson-Hale Stadium.

The Statesmen (5-0, 3-0 GSC), who earned their sixth straight win over the Choctaws (0-5, 0-3 GSC), rolled up 280 yards rushing, including 124 by Breck Ruddick and 106 by Chris Robinson.

After the Choctaw defense forced a three-and-out, Mississippi College turned a short field into a 3-0 lead with 7:25 to play in the first quarter on Greg Nickles' 32-yard field goal.

On their third drive of the game, the Statesmen finally scratched the scoreboard, as Vince Sciorrotta nailed a 27-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 12:32 to go in the first half.

After an MC timeout slowed down DSU's second drive of the second quarter, Sciorrotta connected on his second field goal of the night, a 31-yard effort to put the Statesmen up 6-3 with 8:42 to go in the half.

The Choctaws battled back. Aaron Feazelle capped a 5-play, 79-yard drive with 2:25 to go in the half, as the quarterback scrambled into the end zone from five yards out to put MC back on top 10-6. The rushing touchdown was the first of the season for the redshirt freshman.

Later in the second quarter, DSU turned the tide on defense. With 1:32 to play in the half, Jamoral Graham stepped in front of Feazelle's intended pass to Nathan Fashon for his first interception of the year. Delta State would take the first turnover of the contest and reclaim the lead, as Ruddick hit Robinson on a 2-yard touchdown pass with just seven seconds remaining in the half. The PAT kick from Sciorrotta was good and DSU led 13-10 going into the locker room at halftime. The scoring strike was set-up by Mario Lanier's 52-yard reception, his first of the game, on 3rd-and-1 with 21 seconds on the clock.

On the first drive of the second half for DSU, Ruddick rumbled for a 39-yard touchdown with 10:40 to play in the third quarter to put the Statesmen up 20-10.

The Choctaws didn’t give up as they used a 24-yard half-back pass from Nathan Faciane to Christian Keene with 9:10 to play in the third quarter to cut the DSU to lead, 20-17.

That would be as close as MC would get. Robinson's 6-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the game, put the Statesmen back up 10 points, 27-17, with 1:32 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 55 yards in three minutes on nine plays.

DSU added some extra insurance in the third quarter as Sciorrotta kicked his third field goal of the night, splitting the uprights from 29 yards out to make the score 30-17, which ended up being the final.

Delta State accounted for 426 yards of total offense on the night, including 280 on the ground, while the Choctaws closed with 312.

Ruddick had 272 yards of total offense, passing for 148 yards and a score on 17-of-30 attempts, while rushing for a career-best 124 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.

Robinson rushed for 106 yards and a score on 19 carries for his fourth 100-yard performance of the season and caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown, and LaDarion Peterson added 48 yards rushing and 45 yards in kick returns. The Woodville, Miss., native needs just 59 yards to become DSU's career kick return yardage leader.

For MC on offense, Feazelle passed for 102 yards on 6-of-13 attempts with two interceptions while rushing for 57 yards and a score on 13 carries.

On defense, Ovenson Cledanord's 12 tackles paced the Statesmen on the night. The junior from Greenacres, Fla., had eight solo stops and four assisted tackles while forcing a fumble and recording a tackle-for-loss. Johnquavious McBride finished with 11 tackles, including seven solos, Keith Flanigan and Graham (1) picked off one pass each, while Chandler Ector and David Herrington recovered one fumble a piece.

For MC, Steven Bradley and Chris Manning tied for the team lead in tackles with nine.

The Statesmen return to Parker Field-McCool Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 7, as Delta State hosts the University of West Alabama in the 32nd annual Pig Pickin' Classic. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Delta State will also be observing "Hall of Fame Weekend." This year's class includes Karl Balls (FB), Rory Bell (FB), Meredith Coleman (SB), Shorlone Crockam (WBKB), Petya Petrova (WSWD), Brian Rea (BSB), Clark Richardson (Golf), Sean Spiegel (MSWD), Chris Sykes (MBKB), Joe Wun (MTN) and long-time Delta State men's and women's tennis coach Asa Atkinson. Members of the 2017 class will be recognized at halftime of Saturday's game with West Alabama.