John F. Kennedy’s Montaye Melton (7) gets ready to march on a long run after he got the handoff from quarterback Tyler Fields (15). Both players shined as JFK beat Coffeeville 36-12 Friday in Mound Bayou.

MOUND BAYOU — After a week off, it took a little time for the John F. Kennedy Hornets to find their stride against the Coffeeville High School Pirates in Region 2-1 football action here Friday night at C.V. Thurmond Field.

The Hornets fell behind 12-0 midway through the second quarter but were able to battle back to win convincingly 36-12. JFK (2-4 overall) now stands at 2-1 in the region. The Pirates (0-6 overall) have an 0-3 region record.

The Hornets have a young team as they currently have 10 freshmen and 10 sophomores on their 32-man roster.

“They were to anxious,” JFK head football coach Terry Nolden said. “We were off last week and a little rusty. They wanted it. When you’re dealing with a young team, they want it but they don’t know how to get it, so we’re learning now how to win and how to settle down and just play football.”

As the first half progressed, the Hornets got on track with a couple of big runs from senior Montaye Melton and some big passes from sophomore quarterback Tyler Fields. Melton had runs of 24 and 19 yards in the half. Trailing 12-0, Fields threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to junior Dennis Coleman and an 18-yard TD strike to senior wide out Cedric Garden late in the second quarter to put the Hornets on top 14-12 at halftime. The Hornets converted on the two-point conversion pass from freshman Jayda Ward to senior Raphael Bell after the first touchdown, while Timothy Hunter forced a fumble that was recovered by senior Darrion Cooper on defense for JFK to set up that second scoring drive.

At the start of the second half, the Hornets’ defense forced the Pirates to punt. After a penalty, JFK ended up getting the ball on its own five-yard line. Melton went to work as he marched on a 55-yard run and a 15-yard run to put the Hornets at the Pirates’ 25-yard line. With 8:05 left in the drive, Fields connected with Garden again on a 27-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was no good but JFK now led 20-12.

After the Hornets forced the Pirates to punt again, JFK went back to work on offense once more. Fields threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, this time, to Melton on a 22-yard pass with 4:09 still left in the third. The two-point conversion pass from Ward to sophomore Desmon Williams was good, and JFK increased its lead to 28-12.

The Hornets rounded out its scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run from freshman Thaddeus Latham in the fourth quarter. Lekendia Nash hit paydirt on a two-conversion to make the score 36-12 with 9:37 left to play. The Hornets’ defense kept the Pirate of the board for the remainder of the game as JFK secured the victory.

The Hornets finished the game with 329 total yards of offense on 40 plays. Melton rushed for 113 yards on four carries and caught two passes for 44 yards with a touchdown to lead the offense, followed by Latham with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

“They’re track stars, and we won a state title with them,” Nolden said. “This is their first year playing football, and they know how to run and they’re learning how to play football. Once they get the ball in their hands, they’re running.”

Fields led the Hornets’ passing game with 88 passing yards on 6-of-12 passing with four touchdowns.

“Tonight, the quarterback didn’t have any interceptions or turnovers,” Nolden said. “This is his second year at quarterback and first year in the starting position. He’s growing and we work on it everyday.”

Garden caught two passes for 45 yards with two TDs to aid JFK.

On defense for JFK, Jamarrio Loggins, Jawarren White, Randolph Nelson, Coleman, Ward and Cooper led the way.

JFK will be back in action on Friday when the Hornets host Simmons at 7 p.m.