The Bayou Academy Lady Colts (28-4) are still alive with a chance to win the AAA State Fast Pitch Softball Championship.

To win that title, they'll have to go through the Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats (34-3-3) in a beat-of-three series starting today at 3 p.m. in Cleveland. Game two and, if necessary, game three will be played in Clinton, La. Saturday with the first pitch set for 2 p.m.

The Lady Colts and the Lady Wildcats made it to the best-of-three series by being the last two teams standing out of the AAA State Fast Pitch Tournament in Magee Monday.

Bayou head coach Lauren LaSuzzo was proud of the heart her team displayed Monday.

“Heart won today,” LaSuzzo said Monday. “Our backs were against the wall and they stepped up.”

After winning their first two games of the tournament on Saturday, the North Champion Lady Colts battled the South Champion Lady Wildcats in the early morning game Monday to see which team would have the home field advantage in the best-of-three series.

Bayou's Madison Jenkins dueled it out with Silliman's Kennedy Carruth in the circle. The game was scoreless through the first four innings. In the top of the fifth, Bayou drew first blood as Jenkins roped a solo home run to centerfield to give Bayou a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Wildcats finally got their rally going as Cayley Pelt tagged a lead off single. With one out on a bunt by Ryleigh McManus, Pelt was able to score with help from an error to tie the game at 1-1.

The game would remain 1-1 after seven as it went into extra innings with the international tiebreaker rule.

In the top of the ninth, Mary Scott Lofton tries to bunt Laila Byas over to lead off the inning. An error was committed on the play and Byas scored to put the Lady Colts back up 2-1.

The Lady Wildcats tied the game again in the bottom of the ninth as Loren Higginbotham nailed a RBI-single to make the score 2-2.

Silliman finally sealed up the win in the bottom of the 10th as Carruth spanked a RBI-single to give the Lady Wildcats a 3-2 victory and put the Lady Colts in an elimination semifinal game against the Leake Academy Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels lost two games to Bayou in the North AAA Tournament by a combined score of 19-1.

When the game against Leake began, there was no doubt who was going to take the circle for Bayou as Jenkins was ready to go after pitching nine plus innings against Silliman.

“I asked her (Jenkins) if she could go again and she said of course,” LaSuzzo said. “I told all the girls the true test is how they bounce back from this.”

Leake went after Jenkins as they got their share of hits and put runners on base to make her work. Leake led 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth. In that frame, Bayou finally dented the scoreboard as Jenkins drilled her second home run of the day, this time to left field, and Addie Hawkins roped a RBI-double to tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Lady Rebels were able to take the lead on a two-out error to make the score 3-2.

The Lady Colts didn't give up. In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Byas nailed a RBI-single that scored Hannah Kovac and Emma Short blasted a single to send Byas home with the game winning run for the 4-3 win.

In two games Monday, Jenkins threw 16 innings and 236 total pitches. She gave up six runs on 16 hits with six strikeouts and just three walks. She also went 2-for-5 with two home runs at the plate.

Short and Byas each drilled two hits and drove in a run on the day to aid Bayou, followed by Hawkins with a hit and a RBI, Kressie Lindsey with a hit and a run and Mary Ansley Chrestman and Lofton with a hit each.