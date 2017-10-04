The Cleveland Central High School Wolves and the Delta State University Statesmen are moving up in their respective polls.

The Wolves moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Mississippi Associated Press Top 5 5A Poll, while the Statesmen jumped up four spots to No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association Poll.

The Wolves improved to 7-0 with a 2-0 mark in Region 2-5A by defeating the Ridgeland Titans 45-21 Friday night in Cleveland. The Wolves, in their first ever season of football, have the third best scoring defense in 5A as they’ve given up just 13.43 points a game. Olive Branch (7.5 ppg.) and West Point (8.67 ppg.) are the only schools in the state with a lower scoring average against.

The Wolves have also moved up to No. 9 overall in the Mississippi Associated Press Top 10 Poll, which includes all schools in the Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.

Cleveland Central will hit the road this Friday to play Vicksburg in another region game. A fan bus will also be leaving for the game. For more information, contact Celicia D. Weatherspoon at (662)-719-4729 or Deborah C. Lucas at (662)-843-7603.

The Statesmen continued their good work on the road Saturday by defeating in-state rival Mississippi College 30-17 in Clinton. The Statesmen are now 5-0 with a 3-0 mark in the Gulf South Conference.

Defense has been a huge key for success with the Statesmen as well as they are giving up just 14.6 points per game which puts them third in the conference and 13th overall in the nation.

DSU will return to the gridiron on Saturday as the Statesmen host West Alabama for Pig Pickin’ at 6 p.m.