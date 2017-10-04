Cleveland Central’s Sokoria Tate is about to put the ball up in the air for the Lady Wolves against Louisville Tuesday. CCHS swept Louisville in a volleyball doubleheader.

The Cleveland Central High School Lady Wolves have been on a quest for a Class II, Region 3 Volleyball Title in their first ever year.

The Lady Wolves moved two steps closer to their dream of being region champs as they swept the Louisville High School Lady Wildcats in a doubleheader Tuesday at the Margaret Wade Gymnasium.

The Lady Wolves won the first match in three straight games 25-9, 25-6 and 25-6 and won the second match 25-3, 25-5 and 25-9.

The Lady Wolves are now 8-0 in region play.

Cleveland Central also played in the Volley for the Cure Lafayette Tournament in Oxford on Saturday where the Lady Wolves took on Alcorn Central, Brandon, Tupelo and Choctaw County. CCHS lost each time, but the experience proved to be valuable as the Lady Wolves continue on their quest for a playoff berth.

“The tournament this past weekend really helped us a lot playing against 6A schools,” CCHS head coach Johnna Harris said. “They are getting better and better. They’re really starting to come together.”

The Lady Wolves junior varsity team also won both of their matches against Louisville Tuesday.

CCHS will host Greenwood on Thursday in another region game. The action will start with the varsity game at 5:30 p.m.