Prep Soccer

Starkville 1, Bayou 0

The Bayou Academy Lady Colts saw their season come to a halt as they lost to the Starkville Academy Lady Volunteers Tuesday in the first round of the Division III State Soccer Playoffs in Starkville.

Starkville won the Division III State Title last year.

“That was the best I’ve ever seen them play collectively as a team,” Bayou head coach Jordan Bradshaw said. “They played very well.”

Bayou goalkeeper Bella Kurts recorded eight saves for the Lady Colts in the nets.

The Lady Colts concluded their season at 7-7.

Prep Softball

Shaw 18, South Delta 3

The Shaw High School Lady Hawks cruised by the South Delta High School Lady Bulldogs in slow pitch action Monday evening.

Vernika Johnson earned the win in the circle.

Shalandra Kince nailed a three-run home run to lead Shaw, followed by Vernika Johnson with two doubles and two RBIs, Zoey Feltson with two triples and four RBIs, Makala Washington with two doubles, Jeslah Mullen with a double and Earnastine Waugh with two hits.

Grenada 4, CCHS 0

The Cleveland Central High School Lady Wolves came up short against the Grenada High School Lady Chargers in a Class III, Region 2 slow pitch contest Tuesday at Grenada.

CCHS fell to 11-5 with a 4-2 mark in the region.

Mallory Hunt led CCHS at the plate with two hits.

“We played well defensive,” CCHS head coach Taylor Taylor said. “We had runners on and should have scored a bunch, but we couldn’t find the gaps.”

CCHS is scheduled to return to the diamond to play South Panola in Batesville on Thursday.