High School Standings
-
- Written by Andy Collier
- Published in Sports
High School Football Standings
Region 2-5A
Team Reg. Overall
Cl. Central 2-0 7-0
Germantown 2-0 3-3
Holmes CC 1-1 2-4
Neshoba Cen. 1-1 3-4
Ridgeland 1-1 3-3
Vicksburg 1-1 1-5
Canton 0-2 4-3
Callaway 0-2 2-5
Region 3-3A
Team Reg. Overall
Yazoo Co. 1-0 6-0
Charleston 1-0 5-2
Ruleville 1-0 2-4
J.Z. George 0-1 1-6
Humphreys Co.0-1 0-6
Amanda Elzy 0-1 0-7
Region 3-2A
Team Reg. Overall
South Delta 3-0 6-1
West Tally 2-0 4-3
O’Bannon 2-1 5-1-1
West Bolivar 1-1 2-4-1
Riverside 1-2 3-4
Leland 0-2 4-2
Coahoma Co. 0-3 2-4-1
Region 2-1A
Team Reg. Overall
Simmons 4-0 6-0
Ray Brooks 4-0 4-1-1
JFK 2-1 2-4
Shaw 2-2 3-3
McAdams 2-2 3-3
Broad Street 1-2 1-3-2
Mont. Co. 1-3 1-5
Coffeeville 0-3 0-6
Durant 0-3 0-6
District 1-AAA
Team Reg. Overall
Indianola 2-0 7-0
Bayou 2-0 5-2
North Delta 2-1 6-1
Lee 0-2 3-4
Kirk 0-3 1-6
District 1 8-man
Team Reg. Overall
Humphreys 3-0 7-0
Calhoun 3-1 4-2
Delta 2-1 3-3
NSA 1-1 3-1
Sharkey 1-2 1-4
Kemper 0-2 1-4
Marvell 0-3 1-4
|
Mississippi Associated Press Prep Football Polls
Class Overall
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. West Point (12)
|
(6-0)
|
136
|
1
|
2. Pearl (1)
|
(7-0)
|
124
|
2
|
3. Tupelo
|
(6-0)
|
115
|
3
|
4. Starkville
|
(6-1)
|
86
|
4
|
5. Hattiesburg
|
(6-0)
|
75
|
5
|
6. Madison Central
|
(5-1)
|
66
|
6
|
7. Poplarville
|
(6-0)
|
50
|
7
|
8. Olive Branch
|
(6-0)
|
41
|
9
|
9. Cleveland Central (1)
|
(7-0)
|
18
|
NR
|
10. Horn Lake
|
(5-0)
|
11
|
NR
Others receiving votes: East Central 9, Warren Central 7, Jackson Prep 7, Oak Grove 5, Picayune 5, Northwest Rankin 5, Yazoo County 4, Simmons 3, Philadelphia 2, North Panola 1.
|
Class 5A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. West Point (13)
|
(6-0)
|
139
|
1
|
2. Hattiesburg
|
(6-0)
|
124
|
2
|
3. Olive Branch
|
(6-0)
|
110
|
3
|
4. Cleveland Central (1)
|
(7-0)
|
95
|
5
|
5. Picayune
|
(5-1)
|
86
|
4
Others receiving votes: Laurel 6.
|
Class 1A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Simmons (14)
|
(6-0)
|
140
|
1
|
2. Nanih Waiya
|
(7-0)
|
125
|
2
|
3. Lumberton
|
(5-1)
|
110
|
3
|
4. Noxapater
|
(5-1)
|
84
|
5
|
5. Okolona
|
(5-2)
|
36
|
NR
Others receiving votes: Stringer 31, Smithville 25, Ray Brooks 9.
Power Point Standings
AAA
RK Team PPA
1 Indianola 23
T2 Heritage 21
T2 Starkville 21
4 Riverfield 20.143
5 ACCS 18.714
6 Bayou 18.429
7 North Delta 18.333
8 Leake 16.857
9 CPS 16.667
10 Cen. Hinds 16.429
11 Cathedral 16.286
12 Wayne 16
13 Columbia 14.6
14 Canton 14.167
15 PCA 13.857
16 Lee 13.667
17 St. Aloysius 13.429
18 PPCA 13.286
19 Winston 13.143
20 Silliman 12.857
21 Kirk 11.143
22 BGS 9.143
23 HCS 8.286
8-man
RK Team PPA
1 Humphreys 18
2 Prentiss 17
3 Riverdale 15.333
4 NSA 14.75
5 Briarfield 14.333
6 Calhoun 13.833
7 CCA 12.667
8 Tallulah 11.429
9 Delta 10.167
T10 Franklin 9
11 Sharkey 8.8
T12 Rebul 6
T12 Tensas 6
14 Marvell 5.75
15 Kemper 5.25
Last week’s scores
Cleveland Central 45, Ridgeland 21
JFK 36, Coffeeville 12
Bayou 42, Winona 14 Ruleville 29, J.Z. George 12
West Tallahatchie 28, West Bolivar 7
Simmons 44, Shaw 6
Ray Brooks 70, Montgomery, Co. 0
Friday’s schedule
Cleveland Central at Vicksburg, 7 p.m.
Delta at North Sunflower, 7 p.m.
West Bolivar at South Delta, 7 p.m.
McAdams at Shaw, 7 p.m.
Simmons at JFK, 7 p.m.
Broad Street at Montgomery Co., 7 p.m.
Bayou at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ruleville at Yazoo County, 7 p.m.