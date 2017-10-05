Menu

High School Football Standings

Region 2-5A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Cl. Central     2-0                  7-0

Germantown 2-0                  3-3

Holmes CC    1-1                  2-4

Neshoba Cen. 1-1                 3-4  

Ridgeland      1-1                  3-3   

Vicksburg     1-1                  1-5

Canton           0-2                  4-3

Callaway        0-2                  2-5

Region 3-3A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Yazoo Co.      1-0                  6-0

Charleston    1-0                  5-2

Ruleville        1-0                  2-4

J.Z. George    0-1                  1-6

Humphreys Co.0-1              0-6

Amanda Elzy  0-1                  0-7

Region 3-2A

Team              Reg.                Overall

South Delta   3-0                  6-1

West Tally    2-0                  4-3

O’Bannon      2-1                  5-1-1

West Bolivar   1-1                  2-4-1

Riverside      1-2                  3-4

Leland          0-2                  4-2

Coahoma Co. 0-3                  2-4-1

Region 2-1A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Simmons       4-0                  6-0

Ray Brooks   4-0                  4-1-1

JFK                  2-1                  2-4

Shaw              2-2                  3-3

McAdams      2-2                  3-3

Broad Street 1-2                  1-3-2

Mont. Co.       1-3                  1-5

Coffeeville     0-3                  0-6

Durant           0-3                0-6

District 1-AAA

Team              Reg.                Overall

Indianola       2-0                  7-0

Bayou             2-0                  5-2

North Delta   2-1                  6-1

Lee                  0-2                  3-4

Kirk                0-3                  1-6

District 1 8-man

Team              Reg.                Overall

Humphreys 3-0                  7-0

Calhoun         3-1                  4-2

Delta               2-1                  3-3

NSA                 1-1                  3-1

Sharkey         1-2                  1-4

Kemper         0-2                  1-4

Marvell          0-3                  1-4

Mississippi Associated Press Prep Football Polls

Class Overall

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (12)

(6-0)

136

1

2. Pearl (1)

(7-0)

124

2

3. Tupelo

(6-0)

115

3

4. Starkville

(6-1)

86

4

5. Hattiesburg

(6-0)

75

5

6. Madison Central

(5-1)

66

6

7. Poplarville

(6-0)

50

7

8. Olive Branch

(6-0)

41

9

9. Cleveland Central (1)

(7-0)

18

NR

10. Horn Lake

(5-0)

11

NR

Others receiving votes: East Central 9, Warren Central 7, Jackson Prep 7, Oak Grove 5, Picayune 5, Northwest Rankin 5, Yazoo County 4, Simmons 3, Philadelphia 2, North Panola 1.

Class 5A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (13)

(6-0)

139

1

2. Hattiesburg

(6-0)

124

2

3. Olive Branch

(6-0)

110

3

4. Cleveland Central (1)

(7-0)

95

5

5. Picayune

(5-1)

86

4

Others receiving votes: Laurel 6.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simmons (14)

(6-0)

140

1

2. Nanih Waiya

(7-0)

125

2

3. Lumberton

(5-1)

110

3

4. Noxapater

(5-1)

84

5

5. Okolona

(5-2)

36

NR

Others receiving votes: Stringer 31, Smithville 25, Ray Brooks 9.

Power Point Standings

AAA

RK       Team              PPA

1          Indianola       23

T2          Heritage        21

T2          Starkville      21

4          Riverfield      20.143

5          ACCS               18.714

6          Bayou             18.429

7          North Delta   18.333

8          Leake             16.857

9       CPS               16.667

10       Cen. Hinds    16.429

11          Cathedral      16.286

12       Wayne            16

13       Columbia      14.6

14     Canton           14.167

15    PCA                 13.857

16      Lee                  13.667

17       St. Aloysius   13.429

18       PPCA              13.286

19       Winston        13.143

20     Silliman         12.857

21       Kirk                11.143

22       BGS                 9.143

23       HCS                 8.286

8-man

RK       Team              PPA

1          Humphreys   18

2          Prentiss         17

3          Riverdale      15.333

4          NSA                 14.75

5       Briarfield      14.333

6       Calhoun        13.833

7       CCA                 12.667

8          Tallulah         11.429

9      Delta              10.167

T10       Franklin        9

11       Sharkey         8.8

T12     Rebul             6

T12       Tensas           6

14       Marvell          5.75

15     Kemper         5.25

Last weeks scores

Cleveland Central 45, Ridgeland 21

JFK 36, Coffeeville 12

Bayou 42, Winona 14 Ruleville 29, J.Z. George 12 

West Tallahatchie 28, West Bolivar 7 

Simmons 44, Shaw 6

Ray Brooks 70, Montgomery, Co. 0

Fridays schedule

Cleveland Central at Vicksburg, 7 p.m.

Delta at North Sunflower, 7 p.m.

West Bolivar at South Delta, 7 p.m.

McAdams at Shaw, 7 p.m.

Simmons at JFK, 7 p.m.

Broad Street at Montgomery Co., 7 p.m.

Bayou at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ruleville at Yazoo County, 7 p.m.

Andy Collier

