Bayou first baseman Hannah Kovac runs to the circle as she takes off her mask after recording the final putout to help give the Lady Colts a 1-0 win over Silliman in game one of the AAA State Fast Pitch Softball Championship Series.

Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a beautiful day for softball here at Lady Colt Field.

Many fans and students came to the field to watch the Bayou Academy Lady Colts take on the Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats in the first game of a best-of-three series for the AAA State Fast Pitch Softball Championship.

There’s always a lot at stake in game one, as the winner would have the 1-0 advantage forcing the loser to have to win twice at the other location.

With Bayou losing to Silliman 3-2 in 10 innings on Monday in the AAA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament at Magee, game one was extra important as Silliman has the overall home field advantage.

The Lady Colts and Lady Wildcats dueled it out in another low scoring affair but this time Bayou made the plays and caught the breaks it needed to pick up a 1-0 victory and go up one game in the series.

Bayou (29-4) and Silliman (34-4-3) will now battle each other today at 2 p.m. in game two in Clinton, La. A third game, if necessary, will be played immediately after. Game two was scheduled for Saturday, but it was moved up due to a chance of inclement weather.

“That’s just a huge win for our program,” Bayou head coach Lauren LaSuzzo said. “The support we got was great. I can't thank everyone enough. I told the girls we needed to get that first one. I'm proud of them.”

In the bottom of the first, Bayou got things started early as Laila Byas tagged a lead off single. Mary Scott Lofton executed a sacrifice bunt to move Byas to second and Emma Short drew a walk to put runners at first and second with only one out. After the next batter struck out, Madison Jenkins was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. The Lady Colts were able to cash in own their scoring chance as Kressie Lindsey roped a RBI-single that scored Byas to put Bayou up 1-0.

In the top of the third, Silliman tried to get something started with one out as Loren Higginbottom reached on an error and Alex Jackson tagged a single to put two runners on base. Silliman looked destined to dent the scoreboard when Jenkins threw a high pitch that sailed to the net. As Higginbottom headed for the plate, the ball bounced off the net and Short, at catcher, fielded the ball and tagged Higginbottom for the second out of the inning. Jenkins settled down and struck out the next batter to end the frame with Bayou still maintaining a 1-0 lead.

Silliman didn't give up as Kennedy Carruth stepped her game up in the circle. After giving up a run with two outs in the first, Carruth struck out the side in order in the bottom of the second and struck out the side in the third despite giving up a double. Carruth ended up retiring 16 of the last 17 batters she faced in the contest.

Jenkins stayed strong in the circle for the Lady Colts, as she retired the side in order in the top of the fourth and the top of the fifth.

Jenkins struck out the first two batters in the top of the sixth, which set the tone for Cayley Belt. Belt hit a hard ground ball that bounced up and hit Lofton, the second baseman, in the face. Belt went to second on the play and time was called to check on Lofton. Lofton was okay and was able to stay in the game. Jenkins struck out the next batter to keep the game at 1-0.

In the top of the seventh with one out, Tori Mac tried to get a rally started by spanking a single. Jenkins stayed cool as she caught a pop up hit by Maggie Brian for the second out. The next batter, Alainna Weaver, hit a ground ball to Jenkins who made the throw to Hannah Kovac at first for the final out of the inning and the game.

Jenkins gave up just three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in an 83-pitch, 7-inning complete game effort. Out of her 83 pitches, 63 were strikes.

Carruth suffered the tough luck loss as she yielded just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter in a 73-pitch, 6-inning complete game performance. Out of her 73 pitches, 54 were strikes.

Byas led the Lady Colts at the plate with a hit and a run scored, followed by Lindsey with a hit and a RBI and Mary Ansley Chrestman with a double. Byas also finished with three assists in the field, Kovac had seven putouts, Chrestman had an assist with two putouts and Lindsey, Erin Herbison and Tate Rogers each had catches in the outfield to lead Bayou's defensive work.

At the plate for Silliman, Jackson, Belt and Mac each tagged a hit on the day.