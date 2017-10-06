Things couldn’t be going any better for the Delta State University Statesmen right now.

The Statesmen are a perfect 5-0 with a 3-0 mark in the Gulf South Conference. They have cracked the top 10 in the American Football Coaches Association Poll, moving up four more spots from No. 13 to No. 9.

Delta State will look to continue their good run Saturday when it takes on the University of West Alabama Tigers Saturday evening at 6 p.m. to wrap up the school’s Pig Pickin’ festivities. The game is also part of Delta State’s Inaugural Hall of Fame weekend.

The Tigers have had a great season of their own, as they are 4-1 with a 3-0 mark in the GSC. West Alabama’s only loss was a 49-41 defeat at the hands of Samford, a Division I team that is currently ranked 20th in the FCS Coaches Poll.

“It is absolutely baffling to me how they’re not ranked,” Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley said. “I think they’re a top 10 team with their resume and the things they were able to do this year. You don’t go into Florence, Alabama and win by 21 points and not be a great football. They’re a great football team. They should have beaten Samford. They’re a very dangerous opponent.”

With the game being a conference game during Pig Pickin’, Cooley said he hopes the game provides a playoff type atmosphere.

“I think we’re two football teams playing Saturday night that obviously have all of their goals and still controls their own destinies,” Cooley said. “They travel well, and they’re going to bring some fans over as well. West Alabama fans are passionate just like Delta State fans are. It ought to be a great night. Obviously with the hall of fame inductions, there’s a lot of things going on. What our guys have to do is understand it’s going to be a great atmosphere but we have to just focus on what we can control. We have to get ready for six o’clock.

“We can’t worry about a barbecue contest and all that. There’s a lot of family coming in and that’s great, but we have to get ready for six o’clock Saturday night and come out and play our best football of the year.”

Both teams are solid defensively as DSU is third in the GSC in scoring defense (14.6 ppg.), while West Alabama is fourth (17.2 ppg.). DSU is first in rushing defense (61.4 ypg.) with West Alabama in second (100.6), and West Alabama is third in total defense (293 ypg.), while DSU is fourth (308.8 ypg.).

“They’re very sound defensively,” Cooley said. “I don’t think they get enough credit because everybody is talking about their offense. I think they do a great job defensively. They mix coverages up, and they’re very rangy in the secondary. They play extremely hard up front. Those guys are doing a great job defensively as well offensively.”

Delta State and West Alabama have the top two scoring offenses in the conference as West Alabama leads the GSC by scoring an average of 45.8 points per game, while DSU is second at 35.4 points a night. Delta State is first in rushing offense (261.8 ypg.), while West Alabama is first in passing offense (295.4 ypg.). West Alabama is also first total offense (477 ypg.), while DSU is third (433.2 ypg.). West Alabama is also averaging 181.6 rushing yards a game, which is good enough for fourth in the conference and they also lead the conference in rushing touchdowns.

“Another thing I don’t think they get enough credit for is how they run the football,” Cooley said about West Alabama’s offense. “They’re averaging 180 yards running the football a game. They’ve got a balanced attack.”

Junior quarterback Harry Satterwhite has led the Tigers' offense. He leads the GSC in passing yards (1,291) and completion percentage (72 percent) and is second in touchdown passes (9) and passing efficiency (141.5). He has thrown just two interceptions in 193 total passes.

"He's a good player," Cooley said. "He's a very accurate passer and makes good decisions. It's hard to sack him. They've got a really good offensive line, but he just makes decisions very, very quickly."

Junior quarterback Breck Ruddick has stepped up as a leader for Delta State this season. Ruddick is third in the GSC in completion percentage (60.2 percent), passing touchdowns (8), rushing yards (322) and total offense (1,160 yards) and fourth in passing efficiency (128.4) and passing yards (838). Ruddick had a great game against Mississippi College last week by rushing for 124 yards with a touchdown on 20 carries and complete 17-of-30 passes for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"I saw a guy start leading the football team," Cooley said about Ruddick's performance against MC. "He was very vocal Saturday night. He was amped up a little bit Saturday night. He finally got into the end zone running the ball. He did an excellent job reading in the run game. We had five passes dropped and that's the one thing we've got to get better at it."

Senior running back Chris Robinson has continued to be one of the top rushing threats in the GSC as he leads the conference in rushing touchdowns (7) and is second in rushing yards (526). Senior place kicker Vince Sciorrotta kicked three field goals and three extra points last week against MC, pushing his scoring total to 37 points. His career point total of 292 points puts him tied for second in GSC history in scoring for kickers and tied for seventh overall.

On defense for Delta State University, senior defensive back Johnquavious McBride currently leads the GSC in tackles (45), while junior linebacker Ovenson Cledanord leads the GSC in tackles-for-loss (9) and forced fumbles (3) and is second in sacks (5).