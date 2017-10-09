Cleveland Central 21, Vicksburg 14

The Cleveland Central High School Wolves, ranked fourth in 5A and ninth overall in the state in the Mississippi Associated Press Prep Polls, continued their remarkable unbeaten run as they defeated the Vicksburg High School Gators in Region 2-5A action Friday night in Vicksburg.

CCHS improved to 8-0 with a perfect 3-0 mark in the region, while Vicksburg fell to 1-6 with a 1-3 mark in the region.

The Wolves trailed 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but Traveyon Craig rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass to spearhead the Wolves to victory.

Craig caught eight passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 36 yards with a touchdown on four carries to lead the Wolves' offense. Kamarion Williams completed 20-of-24 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns, Demontavious King caught five passes for 94 yards, Peyton Taylor caught five passes for 67 yards and Luke Gerzon caught a pass for 18 yards and scored a two-point conversion to help fuel the offense. Andres Becerrill-Neaves kicked an extra point to round out the scoring.

On defense for the Wolves, Aaron Earl racked up eight total tackles including a sack to lead the way, followed by Montavious Thomas with six total tackles including two tackles-for-loss with a sack, Cameron Howard with four total tackles including a sack, Nick Smith with four tackles including a tackle-for-loss, Shamar Sanders with five tackles, Tyler Smith with three tackles including a sack and Rashad Harbin and Detevyion Butler with four tackles each.

Cleveland Central will be back in action on Friday at Parker Field-McCool Stadium to host Holmes County Central for homecoming at 7 p.m.

Broad Street 50, Montgomery Co. 0

The Broad Street High School Jaguars earned a much needed Region 2-1A victory over the Montgomery County Hornets Friday in Kilmichael.

Broad Street improved to 2-3-2 with a 2-2 mark in the region.

The Jaguars will be back in action on Friday to host Shaw in another region game at 7 p.m.

Simmons 60, JFK 0

The John F. Kennedy Hornets couldn't get anything going against the Simmons High School Blue Devils in Region 2-1A action Friday night in Mound Bayou.

JFK fell to 2-5 with a 2-2 mark in the region, while Simmons improved to 7-0 with a 5-0 region record.

Tyler Fields completed 12-of-25 passes for 102 yards with Desmon Williams rushing for 30 yards on five carries and catching two passes for 24 yards to lead the Hornets’ offense, followed by Dennis Coleman with three receptions for 32 yards, Thaddeus Latham with 34 rushing yards on seven carries and Montaye Melton with three receptions for 27 yards.

On defense, Jammarrio Loggins racked up 15 tackles, Coleman with 10 tackles, Jawarren White with 10 tackles and a forced fumble, Melton and Darron Cooper with eight tackles each, Latham and DeVes Seaberry with seven tackles each, Jade Ward with six tackles and a sack and Cedric Garden with an interceptions.

JFK will be back in action Friday to host Ray Brooks for homecoming in Mound Bayou at 7 p.m.

Washington 37, Bayou 0

The Bayou Academy Colts fell on hard times as they lost to the Washington School General Friday in Greenville.

Bayou fell to 5-3, while Washington School improved to 3-4.

Riley Smith rushed for 43 yards on seven carries, Max Belvedresi rushed for 37 yards on seven carries and Stanley Buford caught three passes for 46 yards to lead Bayou's offense.

On defense, Bryson Reed paced the Colts with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, followed by Chip Otts with eight tackles and a forced fumble, Trey Williamson with seven tackles including a tackle-for-loss, Belvedresi with six tackles, Paxton McKnight with four tackles including two sacks and Smith with an interception.

Bayou will be back in action Friday to host Indianola Academy in a District 1-AAA football game at 7 p.m.

Delta 29, NSA 24

The North Sunflower Academy Rebels dropped their second straight contest by losing the Delta Academy Raiders on homecoming in District 1 8-man action Friday in Marks.

NSA fell to 3-2 with a 1-2 mark in the district, while Delta improved to 4-3 with a 3-1 district record.

NSA will be back in action Friday when the team travels to DeKalb to play Kemper Academy at 7 p.m.

South Delta 30, West Bolivar 0

The West Bolivar High School Eagles absorbed another loss by falling to the South Delta Bulldogs in Region 3-2A action Friday night in Rolling Fork.

West Bolivar fell to 2-5-1 with a 1-2 mark in the region, while South Delta improved to 7-1 with a 4-0 region record.

The Eagles will return home on Friday when the O’Bannon Greenwaves come to Rosedale for a region contest.

Yazoo County 43, Ruleville 7

The Ruleville Central Tigers suffered a tough setback in Region 3-3A action by losing to the Yazoo County Panthers Friday in Yazoo City.

The Tigers fell to 2-5 with a 1-1 mark in the region, while Yazoo County improved to 7-0 with a 2-0 region record.

Ruleville will hit the road again on Friday to Charleston to play the Charleston High School Tigers in another region game.