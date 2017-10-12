The Cleveland Central High School Lady Wolves made history as they won the Class II, Region 3 Volleyball Championship in their first year as a school by defeating the Clarksdale High School Lady Wildcats in a region match that went four games here Tuesday evening at the Margaret Wade Gymnasium.

CCHS improved to 10-8 overall with a 10-0 mark in the region. CCHS is scheduled to host Lake Cormorant in the first round of the Class II Volleyball Playoffs on Oct. 19.

Cleveland Central was formed out of the consolidation of Cleveland High School and East Side High School.

CCHS head coach Johnna Harris was proud of the girls for winning the region title in the first season as a new school.

“It’s absolutely huge,” Harris said. “To come in and the two schools merging together, coming together, playing together and molding together to bring this about, it doesn’t happen overnight. These girls have been in the gym since the first part of June at 6:30 every morning working out. We’ve gone to camps all summer long. We had key quality coaches that have won state championships that came into our gym and those people made it affordable. These coaches came in and worked these girls and they learned so much.

“That’s what brings it all together. It’s that constant work ethic, coming day in and day out, doing the same drills, same sets over and over again and try to refine those.”

The Lady Wolves dominated the first game as they did a better job of serving the ball and scoring points when Clarksdale was on serve. Antanisha Wade did an exception job serving as the Lady Wolves scored six consecutive points while she held serve to take an 11-1 lead. Through out the first game, Cleveland got some great teamwork from Lauren Livingston, Victoria Meyers, Rebecca Collins, Ashleigh McKinney and Macy Hays. The Lady Wolves were also able to score points when Sokoria Tate, Collins, Brianna Richard and Livingston held serve to pick up the 25-11 win in game one.

In game two, Clarksdale played a lot better with the Lady Wildcats doing a better job at holding serve which enable them to take a 19-14 lead at one point in the game. The Lady Wolves came together again. Wade and Collins did a great job of holding serve as the rest of team was able to put points on the board to secure a 25-22 win in game two.

Game three just wasn't a good one for Cleveland Central. When Clarksdale's Tasummer Johnson was serving the ball, the Lady Wildcats were able to score 10 consecutive points to take a 20-11 lead. The Lady Wolves couldn't recover as the Lady Wildcats took the third game 25-16 to cut the Lady Wolves' lead in the match to 2-1.

In game four, CCHS found new life as the players were more in sync. Players did a much better job of getting in the right position for plays as they set each other up well. Tate and Wade did a great job with their serves toward the end of the game to help spearhead CCHS to a 25-11 win to wrap up the match and the region title.

Even though CCHS won the region championship, there are still games to be played in the regular season. CCHS will hit the road to Wa