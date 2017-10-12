The Cleveland Central Lady Wolves continued their great run in the Class III Slow Pitch Softball State Playoffs as they swept the Pearl High School Lady Pirates in a best-of-three series in the second round of the playoffs Tuesday at Pearl.

CCHS won the first game 13-8 and the second game 16-5. The Lady Wolves improved to 15-6. CCHS will now advance to the third round of the playoffs where the Lady Wolves will host Northwest Rankin Saturday in a best-of-three series with the first pitch set for 2 p.m.

“The girls were focused and looked extremely confident at the plate,” CCHS head coach Taylor Taylor said. “Lots of hits combined to score lots of runs. We dominated the game with our hitting, and their 210-fence was no match for our long ball. Girls were squaring up the ball and hitting line drives to gaps. Super proud and excited to compete Saturday at home.”

In the first game, Mallory Hunt went 4-for-5, Ashanti Stephens blasted a two-run home run, Anna Pierce Hackney went 4-for-4, Kashareya Funches went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, Erin Henderson went 2-for-3 and Presley Roberson and Maci Sullivan went 2-for-4 each to lead the Lady Wolves at the plate.

In game two, Stephens blasted two home runs and was intentionally walked twice, Hackney went 2-for-4 with a home run, Funches went 3-for-4, Roberson went 2-for-3 with a home run and Cristal Love went 3-for-3 including a double.