High School Football Standings
Region 2-5A
Team Reg. Overall
Cl. Central 3-0 8-0
Germantown 3-0 4-3
Callaway 1-2 3-5
Holmes CC 1-2 2-5
Neshoba Cen. 1-2 3-5
Ridgeland 1-2 3-4
Canton 1-2 5-3
Vicksburg 1-2 1-6
Region 3-3A
Team Reg. Overall
Yazoo Co. 2-0 7-0
Charleston 2-0 6-2
Ruleville 1-1 2-5
Humphreys Co.1-1 1-6
Amanda Elzy 0-2 0-8
J.Z. George 0-2 1-7
Region 3-2A
Team Reg. Overall
South Delta 4-0 7-1
West Tally 3-0 5-3
O’Bannon 3-1 6-1-1
West Bolivar 1-2 2-5-1
Riverside 1-3 3-5
Coahoma Co. 0-3 2-5-1
Leland 0-3 4-3
Region 2-1A
Team Reg. Overall
Simmons 5-0 7-0
Ray Brooks 4-0 4-1-1
Shaw 3-2 4-3
Broad Street 2-2 2-3-2
JFK 2-2 2-5
McAdams 2-3 3-4
Coffeeville 1-3 1-6
Mont. Co. 1-4 1-6
Durant 0-4 0-7
District 1-AAA
Team Reg. Overall
Indianola 2-0 8-0
Bayou 2-0 5-3
North Delta 2-1 6-2
Lee 0-2 4-4
Kirk 0-3 1-7
District 1 8-man
Team Reg. Overall
Humphreys 4-0 8-0
Delta 3-1 4-3
Calhoun 3-2 4-3
NSA 1-2 3-2
Sharkey 1-2 2-4
Marvell 1-3 2-4
Kemper 0-3 1-5
Associated Prep Football Polls
|
Class Overall
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. West Point (13)
|
(7-0)
|
137
|
1
|
2. Pearl
|
(8-0)
|
122
|
2
|
3. Tupelo
|
(7-0)
|
116
|
3
|
4. Starkville
|
(7-1)
|
85
|
4
|
5. Hattiesburg
|
(7-0)
|
82
|
5
|
6. Madison Central
|
(6-1)
|
67
|
6
|
7. Poplarville
|
(7-0)
|
51
|
7
|
8. Olive Branch
|
(7-0)
|
42
|
8
|
9. Cleveland Central (1)
|
(8-0)
|
20
|
9
|
10. Horn Lake
|
(6-0)
|
18
|
10
Others receiving votes: East Central 7, Jackson Prep 5, Yazoo County 4, North Panola 3, Northwest Rankin 3, Pontotoc 2, Philadelphia 2, Picayune 2, Oak Grove 1, Simmons 1.
|
Class 5A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. West Point (13)
|
(7-0)
|
139
|
1
|
2. Hattiesburg
|
(7-0)
|
124
|
2
|
3. Olive Branch
|
(7-0)
|
110
|
3
|
4. Cleveland Central (1)
|
(8-0)
|
101
|
4
|
5. Picayune
|
(6-1)
|
86
|
5
Others receiving votes: None.
|
Class 1A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Simmons (14)
|
(7-0)
|
140
|
1
|
2. Nanih Waiya
|
(8-0)
|
125
|
2
|
3. Okolona
|
(6-2)
|
92
|
5
|
4. Stringer
|
(7-1)
|
68
|
NR
|
(tie) Lumberton
|
(5-2)
|
68
|
3
Others receiving votes: Noxapater 37, Ray Brooks 9, Biggersville 7, Smithville 7, French Camp 7.
Power Point Standings
AAA
RK Team PPA
1 Indianola 23.125
2 Starkville 22
3 Heritage 21.5
4 Riverfield 20.375
5 ACCS 19.25
T6 Bayou 18
T6 Leake 18
8 CPS 17.857
T9 Cen. Hinds 17.625
T9 Cathedral 17.625
11 North Delta 16.75
12 Wayne 15.571
13 Columbia 15.667
14 Canton 14.429
15 Lee 14.333
16 PPCA 14.25
17 PCA 13.75
18 St. Aloysius 13.625
19 Winston 13.5
20 Silliman 12.875
21 Kirk 11.375
22 BGS 9.875
23 HCS 9
8-man
RK Team PPA
1 Humphreys 18.429
2 Prentiss 15.714
3 Briarfield 15.714
4 Riverdale 15.429
5 NSA 13.2
6 CCA 13
7 Calhoun 12.857
8 Tallulah 12.625
9 Delta 12.143
10 Sharkey 10.167
11 Marvell 9
12 Franklin 8.857
13 Rebul 6.5
14 Kemper 6.4
15 Tensas 6.125
Friday’s schedule
Holmes County Central at Cleveland Central, 7 p.m.*
Ray Brooks at JFK, 7 p.m.
O’Bannon at West Bolivar, 7 p.m.
Indianola at Bayou, 7 p.m.
Shaw at Broad Street, 7 p.m.
Ruleville at Charleston, 7 p.m.
NSA at Kemper, 7 p.m.
*Game at Delta State