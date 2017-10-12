Menu

High School Football Standings

Region 2-5A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Cl. Central     3-0                  8-0

Germantown 3-0                  4-3

Callaway        1-2                  3-5

Holmes CC    1-2                  2-5

Neshoba Cen. 1-2                 3-5  

Ridgeland      1-2                  3-4   

Canton           1-2                  5-3

Vicksburg     1-2                  1-6

Region 3-3A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Yazoo Co.      2-0                  7-0

Charleston    2-0                  6-2

Ruleville        1-1                  2-5

Humphreys Co.1-1              1-6

Amanda Elzy  0-2                  0-8

J.Z. George    0-2                  1-7

Region 3-2A

Team              Reg.                Overall

South Delta   4-0                  7-1

West Tally    3-0                  5-3

O’Bannon      3-1                  6-1-1

West Bolivar   1-2                  2-5-1

Riverside      1-3                  3-5

Coahoma Co. 0-3                  2-5-1

Leland          0-3                  4-3

Region 2-1A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Simmons       5-0                  7-0

Ray Brooks   4-0                  4-1-1

Shaw              3-2                  4-3

Broad Street 2-2                  2-3-2

JFK                  2-2                  2-5

McAdams      2-3                  3-4

Coffeeville     1-3                  1-6

Mont. Co.       1-4                1-6

Durant           0-4                0-7

District 1-AAA

Team              Reg.                Overall

Indianola       2-0                  8-0

Bayou             2-0                  5-3

North Delta   2-1                  6-2

Lee                  0-2                  4-4

Kirk                0-3                  1-7

District 1 8-man

Team              Reg.                Overall

Humphreys 4-0                  8-0

Delta               3-1                  4-3

Calhoun         3-2                  4-3

NSA                 1-2                  3-2

Sharkey         1-2                  2-4

Marvell          1-3                  2-4

Kemper         0-3                  1-5

Associated Prep Football Polls

Class Overall

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (13)

(7-0)

137

1

2. Pearl

(8-0)

122

2

3. Tupelo

(7-0)

116

3

4. Starkville

(7-1)

85

4

5. Hattiesburg

(7-0)

82

5

6. Madison Central

(6-1)

67

6

7. Poplarville

(7-0)

51

7

8. Olive Branch

(7-0)

42

8

9. Cleveland Central (1)

(8-0)

20

9

10. Horn Lake

(6-0)

18

10

Others receiving votes: East Central 7, Jackson Prep 5, Yazoo County 4, North Panola 3, Northwest Rankin 3, Pontotoc 2, Philadelphia 2, Picayune 2, Oak Grove 1, Simmons 1.

Class 5A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (13)

(7-0)

139

1

2. Hattiesburg

(7-0)

124

2

3. Olive Branch

(7-0)

110

3

4. Cleveland Central (1)

(8-0)

101

4

5. Picayune

(6-1)

86

5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simmons (14)

(7-0)

140

1

2. Nanih Waiya

(8-0)

125

2

3. Okolona

(6-2)

92

5

4. Stringer

(7-1)

68

NR

(tie) Lumberton

(5-2)

68

3

Others receiving votes: Noxapater 37, Ray Brooks 9, Biggersville 7, Smithville 7, French Camp 7.

Power Point Standings

AAA

RK       Team              PPA

1          Indianola       23.125

2          Starkville      22

3          Heritage        21.5

4          Riverfield      20.375

5          ACCS               19.25

T6          Bayou             18

T6          Leake             18

8       CPS               17.857

T9       Cen. Hinds    17.625

T9          Cathedral      17.625

11         North Delta   16.75

12       Wayne            15.571

13       Columbia      15.667

14     Canton           14.429

15      Lee                  14.333

16       PPCA              14.25

17    PCA                 13.75

18       St. Aloysius   13.625

19       Winston        13.5

20     Silliman         12.875

21       Kirk                11.375

22       BGS                 9.875

23       HCS                 9

8-man

RK       Team              PPA

1          Humphreys   18.429

2          Prentiss         15.714

3       Briarfield      15.714

4          Riverdale      15.429

5          NSA                 13.2

6      CCA                 13

7       Calhoun        12.857

8          Tallulah         12.625

9      Delta              12.143

10       Sharkey         10.167

11       Marvell          9

12      Franklin        8.857

13     Rebul             6.5

14    Kemper         6.4

15       Tensas           6.125

Fridays schedule

Holmes County Central at Cleveland Central, 7 p.m.*

Ray Brooks at JFK, 7 p.m.

OBannon at West Bolivar, 7 p.m.

Indianola at Bayou, 7 p.m.

Shaw at Broad Street, 7 p.m.

Ruleville at Charleston, 7 p.m.

NSA at Kemper, 7 p.m.

*Game at Delta State

Andy Collier

