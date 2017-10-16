Cleveland Central High School defensive tackle Montavious Thomas (99) puts Holmes County Central’s Robert Jackson (4) to the ground Friday during homecoming at Parker Field-McCool Stadium. Thomas has 17 total tackles as CCHS won the game 26-20.

As the football season has continued each week, the competition for the Cleveland Central High School Wolves has gotten tougher and tougher.

When the Wolves faced the Holmes County Central Jaguars for their first ever homecoming here Friday night at Parker Field-McCool Stadium, the game didn’t turn out to be the easy win many would like to see on a homecoming event.

The Wolves, ranked No. 4 in 5A and No. 9 overall in the Mississippi Associated Press Prep Poll, had to fight off a fourth quarter charge from the Jaguars to scrape by with a 26-20 win in a key Region 2-5A game to stay perfect at 9-0 with a 4-0 mark in the region. The Jaguars fell to 2-6 with a 1-3 mark in region play. The Wolves won in front of over 3,500 at Parker Field-McCool Stadium.

"I'm so proud of Cleveland for coming together and putting this together," Cleveland Central head football coach Ricky Smither said. "This is unreal and it's electrifying. I'm just proud of our community, proud of players, proud of our team and proud of our school."

Trailing 26-6, the Jaguars scored two fourth quarter touchdowns. The first touchdown came on a two-yard run from Robert Jackson that was followed by a two-point conversion with 5:32 left in the game to cut the Wolves’ lead to 26-14. Less than a minute later, Artavious Washington picked off a Kamarion Williams pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to make the score 26-20 with 4:35 left in the game. That would be as close as HCC would get as CCHS held on for the victory.

“Their kids didn’t quit,” Smither said. “We made a couple of mistakes there at the end that cost us, but all in all with all the distractions I’m really proud of our kids. This week has been a huge distraction. We got a little sloppy there at the end but that's my fault. I should have kept them focused.”

Even though the Jaguars scored 20 points, two of their touchdowns came off turnovers. HCC’s Tamos Stevenson scored a touchdown off an interception return to put the first points on the board, giving the Jaguars a 6-0 lead with 2:51 left n the first quarter. The Jaguars would be held to six points until the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Central defensive tackle Montavious Thomas had another huge night by recording 17 total tackles including 10 tackles-for-loss with two sacks. Cameron Howard had nine tackles including four tackles-for-loss with two sacks, Shamar Sanders and Aaron Earl recorded seven tackles including three tackles-for-loss each, Detevyion Butler racked up seven tackles including two tackles-for-loss, Nick Smith recorded six tackles including four tackles-for-loss with a forced fumble and Demarrion Jackson had six tackles including an interception to aid the defense. Sanders also had two sacks while Earl had one sack.

“Our defense is playing about as good as it can play," Smither said. “The defensive staff is doing a tremendous job. We have to learn to play with a little more poise offensively and again that’s my fault. But, I’m very proud of the defense and what they’re doing. Those kids really fought hard.”

On offense, the Wolves still finished up with 403 yards (291 passing, 112 rushing) as they did their scoring in the second and third quarters. The Wolves scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter. Keveon Wade marched on a one-yard touchdown run, Traveyon Craig connected with Peyton Taylor on a five-yard touchdown pass and Williams hit Demontavious King on a 14-yard TD pass. Williams scored the two-point conversion after the last touchdown of the quarter to make the score 20-6 in favor of CCHS going into halftime. The Wolves added their last score of the game with 6:30 left in the third quarter as Craig hit Taylor on a 45-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 26-6.

Williams finished the game completing 18-of-35 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while Craig went a perfect 3-for-3 with 82 yards and two touchdowns. Craig also caught five passes for 52 yards, and Williams rushed for 31 yards on five carries.

"Both of those guys are really talented guys," Smither said. "A lot of people don't think Craig can throw it as well, but Craig is a pretty good passer. With KJ at quarterback, we're able to do a few more things and move Craig around to get him the ball. Both of those guys are talented."

Taylor was Cleveland Central's leading receiver with seven catches for 129 yards with two touchdowns, followed by Luke Gerzon with three catches for 51 yards and King with four catches for 37 yards with a touchdown.

In the ground game, Larry Tyler ran for 31 yards on six carries, Alfred Weir marched on a 21-yard run, Wade rushed for 16 yards on five carries with a touchdown and Ken Thompson ran for 13 yards on seven carries but had some key runs at the end of the game to help CCHS run down the clock.

"Every running back we got is a little banged up and it's kind of showed in the last three weeks with us running the football," Smither said. "We just have to be tougher up front, tougher running the football and we've got to get these guys healed."

CCHS will be back in action this Friday when the team travels to Madison to play Germantown in a Region 2-5A showdown.