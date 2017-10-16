Ray Brooks’ Treyvon Gibson is all smiles after he pulls down a pass in the end zone with some JFK Hornets surrounding him on the play. Gibson caught two TD passes to aid the Tigers in their 28-6 win over the Hornets.

MOUND BAYOU — An 18-wheeler pickup truck or what is commonly known as a semi-truck or transport truck is a powerful vehicle.

The Ray Brooks Tigers football team in many respects is very similar to an 18-wheeler. They are powerful, resourceful and just like the name suggests they have 18 members on their team.

Despite the small number, the Tigers have put on an impressive display this season and continued that showing with a 28-6 win over the John F. Kennedy Hornets Friday night here at C. V. Thurmond Field.

It was homecoming for the Hornets, but it didn't matter to the Tigers who exploded in the third quarter to secure the Region 2-1A win.

Ray Brooks improved to 5-1-1 overall with a 5-0 mark in the region. The Hornets are now 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the region.

Ricardo Tigler, head coach for the Tigers, was impressed with how his team performed coming off an open week.

"Having an off week is a good thing and it can be bad," said Tigler. “It’s a good thing because we only have 18 players and we need to rest, but it’s a bad thing because it takes a minute to get that motor back to clicking when it comes to competing against someone else. We started off sluggish and made a lot of mistakes and that’s not championship football and so we will get back and fix that.”

Ray Brooks’ defense forced JFK to punt to start the game. The Tigers then put together an 11-play, 67-yard drive that ended in Marchello Hoskins scoring on an 11-yard run with 5:52 left in the first quarter. The conversion attempt failed for a 6-0 Ray Brooks lead.

In the second quarter, the Hornets would knot the game at 6-6 thanks to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Fields to Jalen Ward with 6:24 left on the clock. The game remained tied at 6-6 going into halftime.

The Tigers received the ball to start the third quarter and rolled over the Hornets’ defense with eight consecutive runs down to the Hornets' eight-yard line. On the next play, Cedric Campbell faked the run and sprinted right to complete the eight-yard touchdown pass to Treyvon Gibson with 7:49 on the third quarter clock. Hoskins added the two-point conversion run for a 14-6 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff return, the Hornets fumbled the ball and Martavious Matthews recovered for Ray Brooks on JFK's 39-yard line.

Campbell took advantage of the turnover and on fourth-and-five completed a jump ball pass to Gibson in the end zone for a 32-yard score with 5:28 on the clock for a 20-6 lead.

Lighting struck twice on the Hornets’ special teams with another fumble on the kickoff return and this time it was Anthony Cockream recovering it at the three-yard line for the Tigers.

Terry Nolden, Hornets head coach, shared his thoughts on how his team has been haunted by turnovers the past few weeks.

"We started out really good on defense,” Nolden said. “Offense, we hurt ourselves with dropped passes and lack of focus. Those two turnovers in the third quarter really hurt us and we cannot get better and win games by turning the ball over.”

On the first play with the second turnover, Hoskins scored and Campbell added the two-point conversion for a 28-6 lead with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter.

That point total would be enough to keep the Hornets at bay throughout the rest of the contest as the Tigers continued to play strong defense and run the ball effectively to secure the win.

Tigler expressed how he felt about his team battling through a lot of adversity during the contest.

"Anytime you can get the guys to play tough and play through some things they can't control is a great feeling," said Tigler. “They didn’t get discouraged or down. We went into halftime and made some adjustments and we were able to come out and get past all the penalties we had to pick up the win.”

Campbell finished the night completing 5-of-7 passes for 100 yards with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Hoskins added 119 yards rushing on 20 carries with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. YoDerrious Nelson had 48 yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for 60 yards. Gibson caught two touchdown passes in the win totaling 40 yards and Travis Perkins added 30 yards on two carries.

Ray Brooks will travel to Durant High School on Friday, while JFK will be travel to Shelby to play Broad Street.