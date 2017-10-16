West Bolivar 22, O'Bannon 20

The West Bolivar Eagles slid by the O'Bannon Greenwaves in a Region 3-2A contest Friday night in Rosedale.

West Bolivar improved to 3-5-1 with a 2-2 mark in the region, while O'Bannon fell to 6-2-1 with a 3-2 region mark.

West Bolivar will be back home on Friday to host Coahoma County for homecoming.

Shaw 38, Broad Street 14

The Shaw High School Hawks cruised past the Broad Street Jaguars in a Region 2-1A contest in Shelby Friday night.

Shaw improved to 5-3 with a 4-2 region record, while Broad Street fell to 2-4-2 with a 2-3 mark in the region.

Daccarius Clark led Shaw’s offense with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, followed by Joshua Bass with 53 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Jamarion Walker with two catches for 84 yards with two touchdowns and Melvindrick Johnson with 91 yards passing on 3-of-5 completion attempts.

On defense, Deandre King led Shaw with nine tackles including three sacks, followed by Clark with eight tackles, Tracy Sanders with seven tackles and a sack, Malik Matthews with seven tackles and Walker and Jimmy Brown with six tackles each.

Shaw will be back in action on Friday when the Hawks host Montgomery County, while Broad Street will host John F. Kennedy.

NSA 42, Kemper 6

The North Sunflower Academy Rebels cruised past Kemper Academy in District 1 8-man action Friday night on the road.

NSA improved to 4-2 with a 2-2 mark in the district, while Kemper fell to 1-6 with an 0-4 mark in the district.

NSA will be back in action on Friday as the team travels to Belzoni to play Humphreys Academy.

Indianola 49, Bayou 28

The Bayou Academy Colts dropped their second game in a row by losing the Indianola Academy Colonels in a District 1-AAA game Friday in Cleveland.

Bayou fell to 5-4 with a 2-1 mark in the district, while Indianola improved to 9-0 with a 3-0 district record.

Indianola led 28-0 after the first quarter, which proved to be more than enough of an early cushion to secure the victory.

On offense for Bayou, Tyler Thweatt completed 14-of-28 passes for 172 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Stanley Buford caught seven passes for 116 yards, Paxton McKnight had 146 kick return yards with a touchdown on four returns, John Thomas Aguzzi rushed for 59 yards with a touchdown on eight carries, Bryson Reed rushed for 51 yards on seven carries, Sumner Cappaccha rushed for 24 yards with a touchdown on four carries and Colby Chenault caught a touchdown.

On defense, Clay Taylor recorded 11 tackles, Buford and Kellar Otts racked up eight tackles each, Hayes Holman had six tackles, Bryson Reed had five tackles and Griff Black recovered a fumble to lead the Colts.

Bayou will travel to Batesville to play North Delta on Friday to close out the regular season.

Charleston 38, Ruleville 7

The Ruleville Central Tigers absorbed a lopsided loss to the Charleston High School Tigers in Region 3-3A action Friday in Charleston.

Ruleville fell to 2-6 with a 1-2 mark in the region, while Charleston improved to 7-2 with a 3-0 mark in the region.

Ruleville will host Amanda Elzy for homecoming on Friday.