High School Football Standings

Region 2-5A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Cl. Central     4-0                  9-0

Germantown 4-0                  5-3

Callaway        2-2                  4-5

Vicksburg     2-2                  2-6

Ridgeland      1-3                  3-5   

Holmes CC    1-3                  2-6

Neshoba Cen. 1-3                 3-6  

Canton           1-3                  5-4

Region 3-3A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Yazoo Co.      3-0                  8-0

Charleston    3-0                  7-2

Humphreys Co.2-1              2-6

Ruleville        1-2                  2-6

J.Z. George    0-3                  1-8

Amanda Elzy  0-3                  0-9

Region 3-2A

Team              Reg.                Overall

South Delta   5-0                  8-1

West Tally    3-1                 5-4

O’Bannon      3-2                6-2-1

West Bolivar   2-2                  3-5-1

Leland          1-3                  5-3

Riverside      1-3                  3-5

Coahoma Co. 0-4                  2-6-1

Region 2-1A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Simmons       6-0                  8-0

Ray Brooks   5-0                  5-1-1

Shaw              4-2                  5-3

McAdams      2-3                  3-4

Broad Street 2-3                  2-4-2

JFK                  2-3                  2-6

Coffeeville     1-4                  1-7

Durant           1-4                1-7

Mont. Co.       1-5                1-7

District 1-AAA

Team              Reg.                Overall

Indianola       3-0                  9-0

Bayou             2-1                  5-4

North Delta   2-1                  6-3

Lee                  1-2                  4-4

Kirk                0-4                  1-8

District 1 8-man

Team              Reg.                Overall

Humphreys 5-0                  9-0

Delta               3-2                4-4

Calhoun         3-2                  4-3

NSA                 2-2                  4-2

Marvell          2-3                  3-4

Sharkey         1-4                  2-6

Kemper         0-4                  1-6

Mississippi Associated Press Polls

Class

Overall
School W-L Pts Prv
1. West Point (12) (8-0) 128 1
2. Pearl (9-0) 112 2
3. Tupelo (8-0) 107 3
4. Starkville (8-1) 81 4
5. Hattiesburg (8-0) 76 5
6. Poplarville (8-0) 54 7
7. Madison Central (6-2) 45 6
8. Cleveland Central (1) (9-0) 34 9
9. Northwest Rankin (6-2) 21 NR
10. East Central (7-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Olive Branch 9, Jackson Prep 9, Picayune 6, Yazoo County 5, North Panola 4, Philadelphia 2, Warren Central 2, Petal 1, Simmons 1, Horn Lake 1, Jackson Aca. 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. West Point (12) (8-0) 129 1
2. Hattiesburg (8-0) 116 2
3. Cleveland Central (1) (9-0) 101 4
4. Picayune (7-1) 91 5
5. Olive Branch (7-1) 58 3

Others receiving votes: Brookhaven 25.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simmons (13) (8-0) 130 1
2. Nanih Waiya (9-0) 116 2
3. Stringer (8-1) 94 T4
4. Okolona (6-2) 81 3
5. Lumberton (6-2) 77 T4

Others receiving votes: Ray Brooks 9, Biggersville 7, Smithville 6.

Power Point Standings

AAA

RK       Team              PPA

1          Indianola       23.667

2          Starkville      23

3          Heritage        21

4          Riverfield      20.444

5          ACCS               20.333

6          Leake             18.889

7        Cen. Hinds    18.778

8         Bayou             18.222

9          Cathedral      17.667

10       Columbia      17.286

11       CPS               16.875

12         North Delta   16

13      Lee                  15.429

14     Canton           15.143

15       Wayne            15.125

T16    PCA                 14.778

T16       St. Aloysius   14.778

18     Silliman         14.667

19       PPCA              14.333

20      Winston        13.667

21       Kirk                11.556

22       BGS                 10.667

23       HCS                 9.444

8-man

RK       Team              PPA

1          Humphreys   19

2         Riverdale      16.5

3          Prentiss         16.125

4       Briarfield      15.375

5          NSA                 14.167

6       Tallulah         13.667

7       Calhoun        13.429

8     CCA                 12.286

9      Delta              12.25

10       Marvell          10.833

11       Sharkey         9.857

12      Franklin        9.5

13       Tensas           7.444

14    Kemper         7

15     Rebul             6

Fridays schedule

Cleveland at Germantown, 7 p.m.

(Game in Germantown High School in Madison, Miss.)

Ray Brooks at Durant, 7 p.m.

JFK at Broad Street, 7 p.m.

Bayou at North Delta, 7 p.m.

NSA at Humphreys, 7 p.m.

Montgomery Co. at Shaw, 7 p.m.

Amanda Elzy at Ruleville, 7 p.m.

Coahoma County at West Bolivar, 7 p.m.

