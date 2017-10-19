High School Football Standings Featured
-
- Written by Andy Collier
- Published in Sports
- font size decrease font size increase font size
High School Football Standings
Region 2-5A
Team Reg. Overall
Cl. Central 4-0 9-0
Germantown 4-0 5-3
Callaway 2-2 4-5
Vicksburg 2-2 2-6
Ridgeland 1-3 3-5
Holmes CC 1-3 2-6
Neshoba Cen. 1-3 3-6
Canton 1-3 5-4
Region 3-3A
Team Reg. Overall
Yazoo Co. 3-0 8-0
Charleston 3-0 7-2
Humphreys Co.2-1 2-6
Ruleville 1-2 2-6
J.Z. George 0-3 1-8
Amanda Elzy 0-3 0-9
Region 3-2A
Team Reg. Overall
South Delta 5-0 8-1
West Tally 3-1 5-4
O’Bannon 3-2 6-2-1
West Bolivar 2-2 3-5-1
Leland 1-3 5-3
Riverside 1-3 3-5
Coahoma Co. 0-4 2-6-1
Region 2-1A
Team Reg. Overall
Simmons 6-0 8-0
Ray Brooks 5-0 5-1-1
Shaw 4-2 5-3
McAdams 2-3 3-4
Broad Street 2-3 2-4-2
JFK 2-3 2-6
Coffeeville 1-4 1-7
Durant 1-4 1-7
Mont. Co. 1-5 1-7
District 1-AAA
Team Reg. Overall
Indianola 3-0 9-0
Bayou 2-1 5-4
North Delta 2-1 6-3
Lee 1-2 4-4
Kirk 0-4 1-8
District 1 8-man
Team Reg. Overall
Humphreys 5-0 9-0
Delta 3-2 4-4
Calhoun 3-2 4-3
NSA 2-2 4-2
Marvell 2-3 3-4
Sharkey 1-4 2-6
Kemper 0-4 1-6
Mississippi Associated Press Polls
Class
Overall
School W-L Pts Prv
1. West Point (12) (8-0) 128 1
2. Pearl (9-0) 112 2
3. Tupelo (8-0) 107 3
4. Starkville (8-1) 81 4
5. Hattiesburg (8-0) 76 5
6. Poplarville (8-0) 54 7
7. Madison Central (6-2) 45 6
8. Cleveland Central (1) (9-0) 34 9
9. Northwest Rankin (6-2) 21 NR
10. East Central (7-0) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Olive Branch 9, Jackson Prep 9, Picayune 6, Yazoo County 5, North Panola 4, Philadelphia 2, Warren Central 2, Petal 1, Simmons 1, Horn Lake 1, Jackson Aca. 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. West Point (12) (8-0) 129 1
2. Hattiesburg (8-0) 116 2
3. Cleveland Central (1) (9-0) 101 4
4. Picayune (7-1) 91 5
5. Olive Branch (7-1) 58 3
Others receiving votes: Brookhaven 25.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simmons (13) (8-0) 130 1
2. Nanih Waiya (9-0) 116 2
3. Stringer (8-1) 94 T4
4. Okolona (6-2) 81 3
5. Lumberton (6-2) 77 T4
Others receiving votes: Ray Brooks 9, Biggersville 7, Smithville 6.
Power Point Standings
AAA
RK Team PPA
1 Indianola 23.667
2 Starkville 23
3 Heritage 21
4 Riverfield 20.444
5 ACCS 20.333
6 Leake 18.889
7 Cen. Hinds 18.778
8 Bayou 18.222
9 Cathedral 17.667
10 Columbia 17.286
11 CPS 16.875
12 North Delta 16
13 Lee 15.429
14 Canton 15.143
15 Wayne 15.125
T16 PCA 14.778
T16 St. Aloysius 14.778
18 Silliman 14.667
19 PPCA 14.333
20 Winston 13.667
21 Kirk 11.556
22 BGS 10.667
23 HCS 9.444
8-man
RK Team PPA
1 Humphreys 19
2 Riverdale 16.5
3 Prentiss 16.125
4 Briarfield 15.375
5 NSA 14.167
6 Tallulah 13.667
7 Calhoun 13.429
8 CCA 12.286
9 Delta 12.25
10 Marvell 10.833
11 Sharkey 9.857
12 Franklin 9.5
13 Tensas 7.444
14 Kemper 7
15 Rebul 6
Friday’s schedule
Cleveland at Germantown, 7 p.m.
(Game in Germantown High School in Madison, Miss.)
Ray Brooks at Durant, 7 p.m.
JFK at Broad Street, 7 p.m.
Bayou at North Delta, 7 p.m.
NSA at Humphreys, 7 p.m.
Montgomery Co. at Shaw, 7 p.m.
Amanda Elzy at Ruleville, 7 p.m.
Coahoma County at West Bolivar, 7 p.m.