The Delta State University coaching staff has worked hard this season by guiding the Statesmen to a solid 6-1 record with a 4-1 mark in the Gulf South Conference. DSU will host Valdosta State University on Saturday.

One of the great rivalries in the Gulf South Conference will take place Saturday at Parker Field-McCool Stadium as the 19th ranked Delta State University Statesmen will host the Valdosta State University Blazers.

The two teams will be meeting each other for the 37th time with DSU leading the all-time series 20-15-1. The Blazers, however, have won the last two meetings between the two teams. Kickoff for the game is set for 2 p.m.

The Statesmen (6-1, 4-1 GSC) are coming off a 28-25 win over the West Florida Argonauts at Pensacola, Fla., while the Blazers (2-3, 2-2 GSC) are coming to Cleveland hot off a punishing 55-3 win over Mississippi College.

“We knew we were coming into a tough stretch starting with West Florida last week and obviously West Alabama the week before,” Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley said. “It just doesn’t get any easier in this league. We’ve got to be ready to play our best come Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock. Valdosta State just handled Mississippi College and looked very good doing it. They’re a really good football team, and they’re starting to find their stride.”

The Statesmen showed a lot of desire to battle back last week as they overcame a 25-14 deficit with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win the game. Chris Robinson ran on a five-yard touchdown with 14:17 left in the game to cap off a 13 play drive, and Kevin White blocked a field goal attempt that Johnquavious McBride recovered and returned 65 yards for a touchdown with 12:58 left in the game.

“I called everybody up with three minutes left,” Cooley said. “They (West Florida) kicked a field goal with three minutes left in the third quarter and we were down 11. I said hey whatever happens lets just play for each other the rest of the way. I don’t know if we kind of took our breath and calmed down. Right after that we got a drive and scored a touchdown and then we blocked a field goal.

“I don’t know if its anything I said. I just think our kids just knew the magnitude of the moment. We’ve got an experienced group, and they want to win. They don’t quit. I wish we would play the first through the third like it is the fourth and we might get a little bit better result. We’re going to have to do that this week. We can’t sit around and wait to the fourth quarter this week.”

Valdosta State has two different guys that play the quarterback position with freshman Rogan Wells (54-of-100, 544 yards, 5 TDs, 3 Ints) and junior Adam Robles (42-of-84, 458 yards, 3 TDs, 4 Ints). Wells is also VSU’s leading rusher with 247 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries, while senior Dallas Baldner is the Blazers’ leading receiver with 21 catches for 194 yards with two touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Malik Slater (47 tackles) and senior defensive tackle Guito Ervilus (18 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks) are the team’s top defensive players, while junior Andrew Gray (3 field goals, 15 PAT kicks) has done a solid job at kicker with junior Gavin Wilson (20 punts, 804 yards, 40.2 average) punting the ball.

“They’ve had some injuries early in the season. They’ve played a lot of different quarterbacks,” Cooley said. “The young man that played the other night played extremely well and threw three touchdown passes. They’re still vertical. They like to go down the field on you, but offensively they mess with your eyes a lot with their coverage and play action.

“Defensively, they’re very big, tall athletic guys that can run. Same old Valdosta to me. They’re going to show up here and be extremely athletic. They’re well coached and going to play hard. The kicker is really good. They do a great job on special teams. Hopefully, we can hang around with them and make it a four quarter game.”

DSU has struggled running the ball as the team has averaged just three yards a carry over the last two weeks. The 91 rushing yards against West Alabama two weeks ago and the186 rushing yards against West Florida are the fewest lowest and second lowest rushing totals respectively on the season. Robinson, who has rushed for 588 yards with nine touchdowns this year, has ran for just 62 yards on 28 carries total over the last two weeks. Quarterback Breck Ruddick has been DSU’s leading rusher the last three games as he’s rushed for 241 yards over that stretch. Ruddick is fifth in the GSC in rushing yards with 439.

“West Florida had a good plan and kind of loaded up on us,” Cooley said. “Their safeties made the tackles which you always look for as a coach. To their credit, those safeties were down there at the line of scrimmage. They were doing a great job making tackles, and we’ve got to do a better job on the perimeter.

“Everybody knows number two (Robinson) is on our team. Everybody knows who he is. Everybody knows if you slow him down, you have a chance to slow us down offensively. We’ve got to get him going a little bit, and we’ve got to find other guys stepping up. We’ve got to keep improving in the passing game and find other ways to take care of the football.”

Delta State has had a grueling schedule as the team hasn’t had any open weeks and won’t have an open week this year. The Statesmen still have to battle three more consecutive weeks after Saturday to close out the regular season.

Cooley said that every team in the country at this point in the season is playing with some type of fatigue or injury issue.

“It’s week eight, and we’ve played seven football games and camp before that,” Cooley said. “It’s football season. You’ve got to keep getting ice baths, you’ve got to keep getting hydrated, you’ve got to get your rest. I think that’s sometimes a problem for a few of ours. They’re young and stay up late at night watching TV, playing video games and studying hopefully, but you’ve got to get to sleep or it will catch up to you. Right now, it’s starting to catch up with us a little bit. We’ve just got to find a way to go.

“We’ve got four weeks left and every one is going to be an absolute battle starting with this week. We’ve just got to take them on at a time and realize that this bunch coming in here Saturday can play some football. As you well know, just pull up the film from last year. They beat the crap out of us.”

The performance from special teams is one area that Cooley feels will be key against Valdosta.

“Special teams was the difference the other night when it all came down to it,” Cooley said. “Our kids are kind of starting to buy into that a little bit. A couple of weeks ago, our kick off coverage was not good. Since then, it’s been very good. It doesn’t mean we’ve arrived. We’ve got to go back to work with the same focus and same mentality. When you get down to October those yards are key.”