Cleveland Central’s Rebecca Collins (6) hits the ball over her ahead with teammate Brianna Richard (15) looking on in amazement as well as some young fans Thursday evening. Cleveland Central lost to Lake Cormorant in three sets in the first round of the Class II Volleyball State Playoffs.

The first season of volleyball for the Cleveland Central High School Lady Wolves came to a swift end here Thursday night at the Margaret Wade Gymnasium.

In a match that lasted just one hour and six minutes, the Lake Cormorant Lady Gators swept the Lady Wolves in three straight sets to pick up the win in the first round of the Class II State Volleyball Playoffs. Lake Cormorant improved to 25-15 and will play Lafayette in the second round Tuesday, while CCHS ended its year at 10-12.

CCHS really struggled in the first two sets by losing 25-8 and 25-7. The Lady Wolves managed to score just three times in the first two sets when they held serve. The Lady Gators had several hard, well-placed serves that were tough to handle at times. Madison Stevens, Olivia Williams and Jastiny Suggs led the way for Lake Cormorant as the Lady Gators scored a combined 31 points in the first two sets when they were servers.

“I honestly believe it takes a while to adjust to a team likes this that comes in here and plays like that,” Cleveland Central head coach Johnna Harris said. “Most of the girls on that team have played together since elementary. It took us two sets to come around. The footwork in the first set was incredible. I think we went into a little slump in the second set. In the third set, they realized we’ve got to do it.”

In the third set, CCHS pulled together and started playing better as a team. The Lady Wolves scored four consecutive points with Lauren Livingston serving the ball to take a 9-7 lead. The Lady Wolves were able to set each other up for shots, which helped produce points.

Lake Cormorant eventually turned its fortunes around and was able to score six straight points with Abby Potts serving and five straight points with Taylor Smith serving to take a 21-13 lead. The Lady Wolves continued to fight, but the Lady Gators held on for a 25-17 win in the third and final game to move on to the second round.

The hustle was there for the Lady Wolves as they slid and dove on the court, trying to keep balls in play.

“Our team is very good at figuring a team out,” Harris said. “Once they get a few rounds under their belt, they can figure it out pretty quick and adjust to it.”

In the third set, the Lady Wolves also scored when Sokoria Tate, Antanisha Wade and Brianna Richard were servers. Through the course of the evening, Ashleigh McKinney, Macy Hays, Rebecca Collins, Victoria Meyers, Wade and Tate battled hard to produce points.

Harris was more than pleased with how the girls closed out the evening in the third set.

“To battle on a third set against a team like that is tremendous,” Harris said. “It just shows were we are and that mentality this team has the way they want to work together when they run the floor. You couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Harris added that the team plans to continue its hard work in the offseason.

“We’re going to keep getting stronger,” Harris said. “We’re bringing some more big time coaches that have won state championships to come into our gym again this summer. That’s what we had last summer. They know we’re trying to get better and they give us a great deal that’s affordable for our kids. They come spend three days with us and we’re going to do that same thing this summer. We’ve got some (players) going to play travel ball starting on the 30th of this month and that’s what it takes. These teams that come out of North Mississippi have been playing travel ball since they were five. They get so many more touches ahead of us. For us to be able to play them like we did is tremendous.”