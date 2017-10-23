Broad Street’s Keshun Prince jumps for joy with the ball in his hand in the end zone as he scored the first of his three touchdowns on the evening against John F. Kennedy. Broad Street ended up winning 38-0 to win the Battle of Old Highway 61.

SHELBY – Friday night here at Wilson Stadium-Lit Parker Evans Field was an interesting one.

The Broad Street Jaguars played host to the John F. Kennedy Hornets in the annual Battle of Old Highway 61.

It was also a Region 2-1A matchup between two longtime rivals and to top it off Broad Street was playing without first year head coach Michael Adams on the sidelines due to a one game suspension for reasons not disclosed.

No Adams, no problem for the Jaguars who pounded the Hornets from start to finish in a 38-0 victory. Broad Street improved to 3-4-2 with a 3-3 mark in the region, while JFK fell to 2-7 with a 2-4 region record.

Damaris Mitchell, who coached the Jaguars for 11 years before being relieved of his duties the last school term, turned three days of practice into a flawless victory over the Hornets as he filled in as coach for the game.

“I am proud of the team for staying focused and listening to the coaches,” Mitchell, the North Bolivar Consolidated School District Athletic Director, said. “We put a game plan together on offense and defense and the kids executed that plan. I want to thank the defensive coaches who did a great job of getting prepared and they did it with no film.”

The win marked Broad Street’s fourth over JFK since the two teams started playing for the Old 61 Trophy in 2012. It was the Jaguars’ second consecutive win.

Broad Street’s defense opened the contest forcing a punt from the Hornets. The Jaguars’ offense then put together an 11 play, 60-yard drive that ended in the first points of the night off a one-yard run from Keshunn Prince with 1:37 left in the first quarter. Prince attempted the extra point, but the kick missed wide right as Broad Street held a 6-0 lead.

JFK fumbled on its next possession and Jacory Scott recovered to give Broad Street the ball on the 29-yard line.

Four plays later Prince found Jarkevious Johnson in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first quarter. The conversion attempt but Broad Street held a 12-0 lead.

The Jaguar offense added another score in the second quarter off a nine-yard touchdown pass from Prince to Jaquarion Johnson with 2:49 remaining in the first half. The conversion attempt failed, but the Jaguars led 18-0.

The Hornets went three-and-out on the next possession and punted the ball back to the red hot Jaguars’ offense which put together a quick four play, 40-yard drive that culminated in Semaj Daniels scoring on a one-yard plunge for a 24-0 Broad Street lead. The score would remain the same going into halftime.

Broad Street opened the third quarter with another scoring drive off a 10-yard pass from Prince to Kerris Jackson with 5:08 left in the third quarter. The extra point attempt failed, but the Jaguars inflated their cushion to 30-0.

The Jaguars increased their lead off a 15-yard fumble return for a touchdown form Henry Simmons, Jr. late in the fourth quarter. Daniels scored on the two-point conversion to increase the Jaguars’ lead to 38-0.

“We are happy we came away with a win. Our goal was to come in and put the ball on the ground. The offense fired off the ball and allowed us to do that. We struggled the first couple of plays, but we got it together,” said Mitchell.

Prince led the Jaguars’ offense with 144 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown and completed 12-of-17 passes for 193 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Daniels finished with 10 carries for 36 yards with a touchdown and he caught two passes for 30 yards. Jackson finished with 44 yards on seven carries. Jackson also caught a touchdown in the win. Jarkevious Johnson had three catches for 55 yards with a touchdown grab, and Jaquarion Johnson also caught a touchdown pass.

The Jaguars will be back in action Friday for homecoming against Coffeeville, while JFK will host Durant.