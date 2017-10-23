West Bolivar running back Quandarius Boyd looks for running room against Coahoma County Friday at Leland Young Stadium in Rosedale. Boyd finished with 161 yards rushing to help lead West Bolivar to a 50-32 victory on homecoming.

ROSEDALE — The West Bolivar Eagles got a much needed win on homecoming as they triumphed over the Coahoma County Red Panthers 50-32 in a Region 3-2A football game here Friday night at Leland Young Stadium.

The Eagles improved to 4-5-1 with a 3-2 mark in the region, while Coahoma County fell to 2-7-1 with an 0-5 region record. West Bolivar is currently third in the region with one more game to go in the regular season.

The Eagles overcame their share of struggles as they lost three straight fumbles to end the first half, enabling the Red Panthers to score two unanswered touchdowns to cut West Bolivar’s lead from 22-6 to 22-20 at halftime.

The Eagles battled back and outscored the Red Panthers 28-12 in the second half without committing any turnovers.

“We told them they have to stay in assignment and fundamentally sound and everything will work out,” West Bolivar head football Nikita Johnson, who took the head coaching position less than three weeks before the season started, said. “When we start playing undisciplined bad things will happen. If we stayed disciplined and play disciplined, everything will be okay.”

The Eagles’ offense was able to produce 379 total yards of offense on 49 plays. Out of those 379 yards, the Eagles had a potent ground attack with 316 rushing yards on 45 total carries for an average of seven yards a carry.

The Eagles were anchored by senior running back Quandarius Boyd who rushed for 161 yards with two touchdowns and three 2-point conversions on 21 carries. He scored the first touchdown of the game for the Eagles on a six-yard run just two minutes into the game in the first quarter to put the Eagles on the board. He scored his second touchdown of the game with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter as he charged down the field on a 60-yard run to put the Eagles up 50-26. Two of his three 2-point conversions came in the second half.

“That’s our workhorse,” Johnson said about Boyd. “He’s got to have that ball about 25 times a game. We’ve already decided that. If we’re going to get anywhere, he’s got to be the mail carrier.”

The Eagles have now won two straight games after losing three in a row.

Johnson didn’t hide the fact that he was pleased to see the team finally going in the right direction.

“I just thank God,” Johnson said. “Coming in without a spring or a summer has been a difficult task. It’s been tough for us. Each game gets a little better. We’re finding little things out that we missed during our two-a-days and summer practices. I just thank God, because you never know what you’re going to get.”

James Green also had a great game on offense for the Eagles as he rushed for 99 yards with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion on nine carries, followed by Jawantae Woodruff with a 47-yard touchdown pass to go with 31 yards rushing and a touchdown on four carries, Traundwulann Davis with two touchdown passes, Tyler Cameron with a 47-yard touchdown catch, Joshua Malone and Kyree Wilson with touchdown catches of eight yards each and sophomore Xavier Boyd with 23 rushing yards on four carries.

On defense for the Eagles, Wilson recorded 12 total tackles (11 solos, 1 assist), Woodruff racked up 11 solo tackles, Quandarius Boyd had six solo tackles with a fumble recovery, Mikileous Lambert finished with eight total tackles (6 solos, 2 assists), Dekylon Bonner had four total tackles with a sack, Keonnye McKenzie racked up five tackles with an interception and Cameron had six tackles to round out the attack.

West Bolivar will be back in action on Friday when the Eagles travel to Avon to play Riverside for the last regular season game before the playoffs. The contest is also a region game.