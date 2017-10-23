Here we are nearing the end of October.

These first couple of months have been fun watching Cleveland Central High School.

Friday night's 34-16 win over Germantown High School in Madison put the Wolves’ football team at a perfect 10-0 with a 5-0 mark in Region 2-5A. CCHS is one game ahead of Germantown for first place in the region with two regular season football games to go.

No doubt, the Wolves, ranked No. 3 in 5A and No. 8 overall in the Mississippi Associated Press Prep Polls, have captivated the state in their first year as a high school after forming from the consolidation of Cleveland High School and East Side High School.

The Wolves, under head coach Ricky Smither, have given the town something to rally around. When analyzing the impact that Cleveland Central High School has made, you can't just look at the football program and stop there. Success can be seen in all of the athletic programs.

The Cleveland Central slow pitch softball team, under the direction of former Delta State University softball standout Taylor Holland Taylor, became the first team in the school to compete in the playoffs in its respective sport and win a playoff game or series. The Lady Wolves ended up advancing to the third round of the Class III Slow Pitch Playoffs and finished with a solid overall record of 15-8 after losing two straight games to Northwest Rankin High School. Taylor will also be coaching fast pitch in the spring and will look to have that program competing in the postseason as well.

The Cleveland Central volleyball team became the first program in the school to win a region championship by finishing first in the Class II, Region 3 standings. The Lady Wolves, under the direction of Johnna Harris, went a perfect 10-0 in their region and hosted the first round of the Class II State Playoffs. The Lady Wolves finished with an overall record of 10-12 but played high level competition in their non-region schedule. With the Lady Wolves graduating just one starting senior and three seniors total, they should be ready for big things next year.

The Cleveland Central High School boys swim team, under the guidance of Memorie Naron, finished seventh in the Class II North Half Swim, which was hosted here at the Delta State University Aquatics Center. In the meet, the Wolves had seven swimmers qualify for the Class II State Swim Meet that will be held in Tupelo on Saturday.

The Lady Wolves’ swim also competed well this season, while the cross country teams have worked hard in their meets. The Wolves and Lady Wolves, under the direction of head coach Alex Fletcher, will try to come out on top in the Region 2-5A Cross County Meet at Choctaw Trails in Clinton on Thursday.

From watching the teams perform in these sports, it's evident the young student-athletes work well together like its second nature. They play hard and don't quit. Unity and teamwork have been the foundation on each team at Cleveland Central. The great thing about this is we're just in the fall. I can't wait to see what the winter sports and spring sports will give us.

While everyone proudly brags on football, as well they should, I hope they will look at all the sports and be equally proud. I know I am. Keep up the good work.

