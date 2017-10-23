Cleveland Central 34, Germantown 16

The Cleveland Central High School Wolves kept their perfect season alive by defeating the Germantown High School Mavericks Friday night in a Region 2-5A game in Madison.

Cleveland Central improved to 10-0 with a 5-0 mark in the region, while Germantown fell to 5-4 with a 4-1 mark in the region. Cleveland Central is currently in first place in the region with two games to go in the regular season.

The Wolves led 14-0 after the first quarter and were able to hold on and add to their lead.

The Wolves had another great game from the defense as Montavious Thomas returned a fumble recovery 90 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, while Shamar Sanders returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in the final quarter.

Sanders recorded 13 total tackles to go with that interception for a touchdown to lead the Wolves’ defense, followed by Nick Smith with 17 total tackles including a tackle-for-loss, Thomas with nine tackles including four tackles-for-loss and Aaron Earl and Demarrion Jackson with six tackles including a tackle-for-loss each.

On offense, Trevyon Craig completed 4-of-6 passes for 75 yards with a touchdown, rushed for 63 yards on three carries with a touchdown and caught four passes for 105 yards to lead the Wolves, followed by Peyton Taylor with three catches for 83 yards, Demontavious King with five catches for 76 yards with a touchdown, Alfred Weir with a touchdown run, Keveon Wade with a 2-point conversion and Cody Livingston with two point-after kicks.

Cleveland Central will host Neshoba Central on Friday for the final home game of the regular season.

Bayou 43, North Delta 32

The Bayou Academy Colts closed out their regular season on a solid note by defeating the North Delta School Green Wave in a District 1-AAA contest Friday night in Batesville.

The win pushed Bayou's record to 6-4 with a 3-1 mark in the district. The victory also enabled the Colts to be the eighth seeded team in the AAA State Playoffs as they will host Leake Academy in the first round Friday at 7 p.m., while North Delta (6-4, 2-2 dist.) will be a 16th seed and will travel to Indianola to play top seeded Indianola Academy Friday in the first round.

The Colts outscored the Green Wave 33-18 in the second half to pull away with the win.

Tyler Thweatt completed 16-of-25 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for two touchdowns, and Colby Chenault caught three passes for 124 yards with two touchdowns to lead the Colts’ offense. Bryson Reed rushed for 97 yards on 14 carries, Clinton Davis caught four passes for 79 yards, John Maggio caught two passes for 40 yards, Stanley Buford caught six passes for 42 yards and rushed for 11 yards with a touchdown on two carries and Lance Dalton with four point-after kicks and a field goal to round out Bayou’s offense.

On defense, Kellar Otts led the Colts with 11 tackles including a tackle-for-loss, followed by Reed with nine tackles including a sack, Buford with seven tackles, Clay Taylor with six tackles including an interception, Tucker Stewart with a fumble recovery that he ran 40 yards for a touchdown, Paxton McKnight with five tackles including a forced fumble, John Maggio and Hayes Holman with a fumble recovery each and LaQwariyea Williams with a sack.

Shaw 45, Montgomery County 0

The Shaw High School Hawks dominated the Montgomery County Hornets in Region 2-1A action in Shaw Friday night.

Shaw improved to 6-3 with a 5-2 mark in the region, while Montgomery County dropped to 1-8 with a 1-6 mark in the region.

Shaw led 25-0 at halftime.

On offense, Melvindrick Johnson completed 3-of-6 passes for 85 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed for 11 yards on two carries to lead the Hawks, followed by Erin McCain with 56 yards and a touchdown on four carries, Joshua Bass with 51 yards and a touchdown on three carries, Laparrish Tillman with 31 yards and a touchdown on two carries, Kevin Dorsey with a 46 yard reception for a touchdown, a 16-yard run and three point-after kicks, William Scott with two catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns and Orlando Truss with a five-yard touchdown run.

On defense, Dacciarus Clark recorded eight tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble to spearhead Shaw, followed by Jimmy Brown with seven tackles, Jamarion Walker with five tackles and a sack, Tracy Sanders and Malik Matthews with five tackles each, Kevin Hoskins and Scott with an interception each and Roddarius Phillips with a fumble recovery.

Shaw will be open next week and will return to the gridiron on Nov. 3 to face Coffeeville in its final regular season game before the playoffs.

Ruleville 29, Amanda Elzy 28

The Ruleville Central Tigers slid by the Amanda Elzy Panthers in a Region 3-3A game for homecoming Friday night in Ruleville.

Ruleville improved to 3-6 with a 2-2 mark in the region, while Amanda Elzy fell to 0-10 with an 0-4 mark in the region.

Joseph Perez completed 10-of-16 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception and caught three passes for 53 yards with a touchdown, and Rodrickus Appleberry completed 8-of-10 passes for 127 yards with two touchdowns and an interception to lead the Tigers' offense. Randarious Maxon rushed for 27 yards with a touchdown on four carries and caught three passes for 40 yards with a touchdown, Fabin Carter caught six passes for 85 yards with a touchdown and two 2-point conversion catches and Markevean Graham had six catches for 63 yards with a 2-point conversion to aid the Tigers.

On defense, Jeremiah Surney recorded 16 total tackles with a forced fumble and a blocked field goal to lead the Tigers, followed by Jason Womack with eight tackles, Christopher Jenkins with seven tackles including a sack, Quinn Perkins and Antavious Nash with a fumble recovery each and Lampton Willis with six tackles including a blocked field goal.

Ruleville will be back in action on Friday to host Humphreys County in the final game of the regular season before playoffs.

Ray Brooks 50, Durant 8

The Ray Brooks High School Tigers won big again against the Durant High School Tigers in a Region 2-1A showdown Friday night at Durant.

Ray Brooks improved to 6-1-1 with a 6-0 mark in the region, while Durant fell to 1-8 with a 1-5 region record.

Ray Brooks will be back in Benoit on Friday to host Simmons in another region game for homecoming.

Humphreys Academy 66, NSA 58

The North Sunflower Academy Rebels lost a heartbreaker to the Humphreys Academy Rebels in a District 1 8-man football contest Friday night at Belzoni.

NSA fell to 4-3 with a 2-3 mark in the district, while Humphreys improved to a perfect 10-0 with a 6-0 mark in the district.

North Sunflower Academy will host Sharkey Issaquena on Friday to close out the regular season.