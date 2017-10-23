Holding on to the football wasn’t the strong suit for the 19th ranked Delta State University Statesmen here Saturday afternoon at Parker Field-McCool Stadium.

The Statesmen turned the ball over four times in their 34-13 loss to the Valdosta State University Blazers in Gulf South Conference action. The Statesmen fell to 6-2 with a 4-2 mark in the GSC, while the Blazers improved to 3-3 with a 3-2 conference mark. With West Alabama losing to Florida Tech 41-39, DSU had a chance to move into a tie for first in the GSC with West Alabama but couldn’t take advantage. All four of DSU’s turnovers set up points for Valdosta, which only turned the ball over once in the contest.

“They got after us,” Delta State head football coach Toddy Cooley said. “We didn’t play well. All the praise goes to Valdosta State. They beat us and got after us. You can’t turn the ball four times, and we did not play very well offensively. We have got to address some things. We had everything to play for and just couldn’t get it done.”

The first two turnovers of the game hurt the worst for the Statesmen.

On Delta State’s fifth play of the game, Valdosta State’s Alex Williams recovered a fumble from Breck Ruddick and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown with 11:27 left on the first quarter clock. The kick from Andrew Gray was good and Valdosta State led 7-0.

Less than 40 seconds later, Valdosta State’s Donte Taylor intercepted a pass to give the Blazers the ball back at their own 12-yard line.

It took just five plays and 70 seconds for the Blazers to go on an 88-yard drive that was capped off by a touchdown pass from Rogan Wells to Brian Sounds with 9:41 still left in the first quarter. The kick from Gray was good again, and Valdosta increased its lead to 14-0.

The bright spot of the evening for DSU came with 59 seconds left in the first quarter when Vince Sciorrotta kicked a 42-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-3 and become the all-time GSC leading scorer among kickers.

The Blazers continued to pile it on in the second quarter. Jordan Germany marched on a 56-yard touchdown run with 7:09 left in the first half, and Gray kicked a 45-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the half to make the score 24-3 going into the lockerroom at halftime.

DSU went on an 18-play, 68-yard drive to start the second half. The drive was capped off by a 24-yard field goal from Sciorrotta to cut the Blazers’ lead to 24-6.

Later in the quarter, Ruddick threw his second interception of the game, this time to Decary Croaker who caught the ball on DSU’s 42-yard line.

The Blazers’ offense made DSU pay again as Wells capped off a four-play drive with a four-yard touchdown run with 5:39 left in the third. The kick from Gray was good, and Valdosta State led 31-6.

With 10:04 left in the fourth quarter, DSU scored its only touchdown of the game as Collin Willis connected with Cliff Fernandez on a five-yard TD pass. The kick from Sciorrotta was good, and DSU cut VSU’s lead to 31-13. The extra point kick now puts Sciorrotta’s career point total at 313.

DSU committed its fourth turnover of the game in the final quarter when VSU’s Brandon Roe intercepted a pass from Willis and returned it 21 yards down to DSU’s 7-yard line.

With 5:09 left in the game, the Blazers took that turnover and set up another scoring drive that was capped off with a 23-yard field goal from Gray to make the score 34-13 which would be the final.

Valdosta State finished with 399 yards of total offense on 69 plays, while DSU had 304 yards on 85 plays.

Willis completed 13-of-24 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed for 24 yards on four carries, while Ruddick completed 9-of-25 passes for 84 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 30 yards on 15 carries.

Chris Robinson was DSU’s lead rusher with 34 yards on 12 carries, and Tyler Harrell was DSU’s leading receiver with five receptions for 67 yards.

Landry Tullo led DSU’s defense with 12 total tackles including two tackles-for-loss, followed by Ovenson Cledanord with 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble and Chandler Ector with seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

For Valdosta State, Wells completed 15-of-29 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed for 45 yards with a touchdown on 20 carries to lead the Blazers, followed by Germany with 77 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Sharmaine Washington led Valdosta’s defense with 10 tackles, followed by John Marvin with six tackles including two tackles-for-loss.

Delta State will hit the next Saturday to Florence, Ala. to play North Alabama in another GSC game at 6 p.m.