High School Football Standings

Region 2-5A

Team Reg. Overall

Cl. Central 5-0 10-0

Germantown 4-1 5-4

Callaway 3-2 5-5

Vicksburg 3-2 3-6

Ridgeland 2-3 4-5

Holmes CC 1-4 2-7

Neshoba Cen. 1-4 3-7

Canton 1-4 5-5

Region 3-3A

Team Reg. Overall

Yazoo Co. 4-0 9-0

Charleston 4-0 8-2

Humphreys Co.2-2 2-7

Ruleville 2-2 3-6

J.Z. George 0-4 1-9

Amanda Elzy 0-4 0-10

Region 3-2A

Team Reg. Overall

South Delta 5-0 8-2

West Tally 4-1 6-4

West Bolivar 3-2 4-5-1

O’Bannon 3-3 6-3-1

Leland 2-3 6-3

Riverside 1-4 3-6

Coahoma Co. 0-5 2-7-1

Region 2-1A

Team Reg. Overall

Simmons 6-0 9-0

Ray Brooks 6-0 6-1-1

Shaw 5-2 6-3

McAdams 3-3 4-4

Broad Street 3-3 3-4-2

JFK 2-4 2-7

Coffeeville 1-5 1-8

Durant 1-5 1-8

Mont. Co. 1-6 1-8

District 1-AAA

Team Reg. Overall

Indianola 4-0 10-0

Bayou 3-1 6-4

North Delta 2-2 6-4

Lee 1-3 4-5

Kirk 0-4 1-9

District 1 8-man

Team Reg. Overall

Humphreys 6-0 10-0

Calhoun 4-2 5-3

Delta 3-3 4-5

NSA 2-3 4-3

Marvell 2-3 3-4

Sharkey 2-3 3-5

Kemper 0-5 1-7

Mississippi Associated Press Polls

Class

Overall

School W-L Pts Prv 1. West Point (11) (9-0) 119 1 2. Tupelo (9-0) 98 3 3. Pearl (10-0) 97 2 4. Starkville (9-1) 76 4 5. Hattiesburg (9-0) 66 5 6. Madison Central (7-2) 51 7 7. Poplarville (9-0) 48 6 8. Cleveland Central (1) (10-0) 33 8 9. Northwest Rankin (7-2) 24 9 10. East Central (8-0) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 6, Yazoo County 6, North Panola 5, Olive Branch 3, Scott Central 3, Warren Central 3, Brookhaven 2, Simmons 2, Pontotoc 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv 1. West Point (11) (9-0) 119 1 2. Hattiesburg (9-0) 106 2 3. Cleveland Central (1) (10-0) 96 3 4. Olive Branch (8-1) 67 5 5. Picayune (7-2) 64 4

Others receiving votes: Brookhaven 28.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simmons (12) (9-0) 120 1 2. Nanih Waiya (10-0) 107 2 3. Stringer (9-1) 90 3 4. Lumberton (7-2) 71 5 5. Okolona (7-2) 70 4

Others receiving votes: Ray Brooks 15, Smithville 7.

Final Power Point Standings

and Playoff Seedings

AAA

Seed Team PPA

1 Indianola 24.1*

2 Starkville 23.875*

3 ACCS 20.333*

4 Riverfield 20.100*

5 Columbia 18.250*

6 Heritage 21.800

7 Cen. Hinds 19.800

8 Bayou 19.300

9 Leake 18.700

10 Cathedral 17.300

11 CPS 16.889

12 Wayne 16.333

13 Silliman 16.000

14 Lee 15.750

15 PPCA 15.500**

16 North Delta 15.500**

Out of Playoffs

17 Canton 15.500**

18 St. Aloysius 15.100

19 Winston 14.900

20 PCA 14.600

21 Kirk 12.111

22 BGS 11.100

23 HCS 10.200

*District Champions

**Tiebreaker was used to determine order; it came down to fourth tiebreaker (point differential among all opponents).

Regular Season 8-man

RK Team PPA

1 Humphreys 19.667

2 Riverdale 17.667

3 Briarfield 16.111

4 Prentiss 15.889

5 Calhoun 14.375

6 Tallulah 14.3

7 NSA 14

8 CCA 12.25

9 Delta 12.222

10 Marvell 11.5

11 Sharkey 11.125

12 Franklin 10.444

13 Tensas 7.8

14 Kemper 7.143

15 Rebul 6.125

Friday’s schedule

AAA State Playoffs

Leake (6-4, No. 9 seed) at Bayou, 7 p.m.

Regular Season

Neshoba Central at Cleveland Central, 7 p.m.

Simmons at Ray Brooks, 7 p.m.

Sharkey Issaquena at North Sunflower, 7 p.m.

Durant at John F. Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Humphreys County at Ruleville, 7 p.m.

West Bolivar at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Coffeeville at Broad Street, 7 p.m.