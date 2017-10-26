High School Football Standings Featured
-
Written by Andy Collier
- Published in Sports
High School Football Standings
Region 2-5A
Team Reg. Overall
Cl. Central 5-0 10-0
Germantown 4-1 5-4
Callaway 3-2 5-5
Vicksburg 3-2 3-6
Ridgeland 2-3 4-5
Holmes CC 1-4 2-7
Neshoba Cen. 1-4 3-7
Canton 1-4 5-5
Region 3-3A
Team Reg. Overall
Yazoo Co. 4-0 9-0
Charleston 4-0 8-2
Humphreys Co.2-2 2-7
Ruleville 2-2 3-6
J.Z. George 0-4 1-9
Amanda Elzy 0-4 0-10
Region 3-2A
Team Reg. Overall
South Delta 5-0 8-2
West Tally 4-1 6-4
West Bolivar 3-2 4-5-1
O’Bannon 3-3 6-3-1
Leland 2-3 6-3
Riverside 1-4 3-6
Coahoma Co. 0-5 2-7-1
Region 2-1A
Team Reg. Overall
Simmons 6-0 9-0
Ray Brooks 6-0 6-1-1
Shaw 5-2 6-3
McAdams 3-3 4-4
Broad Street 3-3 3-4-2
JFK 2-4 2-7
Coffeeville 1-5 1-8
Durant 1-5 1-8
Mont. Co. 1-6 1-8
District 1-AAA
Team Reg. Overall
Indianola 4-0 10-0
Bayou 3-1 6-4
North Delta 2-2 6-4
Lee 1-3 4-5
Kirk 0-4 1-9
District 1 8-man
Team Reg. Overall
Humphreys 6-0 10-0
Calhoun 4-2 5-3
Delta 3-3 4-5
NSA 2-3 4-3
Marvell 2-3 3-4
Sharkey 2-3 3-5
Kemper 0-5 1-7
Mississippi Associated Press Polls
Class
|
Overall
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. West Point (11)
|
(9-0)
|
119
|
1
|
2. Tupelo
|
(9-0)
|
98
|
3
|
3. Pearl
|
(10-0)
|
97
|
2
|
4. Starkville
|
(9-1)
|
76
|
4
|
5. Hattiesburg
|
(9-0)
|
66
|
5
|
6. Madison Central
|
(7-2)
|
51
|
7
|
7. Poplarville
|
(9-0)
|
48
|
6
|
8. Cleveland Central (1)
|
(10-0)
|
33
|
8
|
9. Northwest Rankin
|
(7-2)
|
24
|
9
|
10. East Central
|
(8-0)
|
17
|
10
Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 6, Yazoo County 6, North Panola 5, Olive Branch 3, Scott Central 3, Warren Central 3, Brookhaven 2, Simmons 2, Pontotoc 1.
|
Class 5A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. West Point (11)
|
(9-0)
|
119
|
1
|
2. Hattiesburg
|
(9-0)
|
106
|
2
|
3. Cleveland Central (1)
|
(10-0)
|
96
|
3
|
4. Olive Branch
|
(8-1)
|
67
|
5
|
5. Picayune
|
(7-2)
|
64
|
4
Others receiving votes: Brookhaven 28.
|
Class 1A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Simmons (12)
|
(9-0)
|
120
|
1
|
2. Nanih Waiya
|
(10-0)
|
107
|
2
|
3. Stringer
|
(9-1)
|
90
|
3
|
4. Lumberton
|
(7-2)
|
71
|
5
|
5. Okolona
|
(7-2)
|
70
|
4
Others receiving votes: Ray Brooks 15, Smithville 7.
Final Power Point Standings
and Playoff Seedings
AAA
Seed Team PPA
1 Indianola 24.1*
2 Starkville 23.875*
3 ACCS 20.333*
4 Riverfield 20.100*
5 Columbia 18.250*
6 Heritage 21.800
7 Cen. Hinds 19.800
8 Bayou 19.300
9 Leake 18.700
10 Cathedral 17.300
11 CPS 16.889
12 Wayne 16.333
13 Silliman 16.000
14 Lee 15.750
15 PPCA 15.500**
16 North Delta 15.500**
Out of Playoffs
17 Canton 15.500**
18 St. Aloysius 15.100
19 Winston 14.900
20 PCA 14.600
21 Kirk 12.111
22 BGS 11.100
23 HCS 10.200
*District Champions
**Tiebreaker was used to determine order; it came down to fourth tiebreaker (point differential among all opponents).
Regular Season 8-man
RK Team PPA
1 Humphreys 19.667
2 Riverdale 17.667
3 Briarfield 16.111
4 Prentiss 15.889
5 Calhoun 14.375
6 Tallulah 14.3
7 NSA 14
8 CCA 12.25
9 Delta 12.222
10 Marvell 11.5
11 Sharkey 11.125
12 Franklin 10.444
13 Tensas 7.8
14 Kemper 7.143
15 Rebul 6.125
Friday’s schedule
AAA State Playoffs
Leake (6-4, No. 9 seed) at Bayou, 7 p.m.
Regular Season
Neshoba Central at Cleveland Central, 7 p.m.
Simmons at Ray Brooks, 7 p.m.
Sharkey Issaquena at North Sunflower, 7 p.m.
Durant at John F. Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Humphreys County at Ruleville, 7 p.m.
West Bolivar at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Coffeeville at Broad Street, 7 p.m.