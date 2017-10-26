Menu

High School Football Standings

Region 2-5A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Cl. Central     5-0                  10-0

Germantown 4-1                  5-4

Callaway        3-2                  5-5

Vicksburg     3-2                  3-6

Ridgeland     2-3                  4-5   

Holmes CC    1-4                  2-7

Neshoba Cen. 1-4                3-7  

Canton           1-4                  5-5

Region 3-3A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Yazoo Co.      4-0                  9-0

Charleston    4-0                  8-2

Humphreys Co.2-2              2-7

Ruleville        2-2                  3-6

J.Z. George    0-4                  1-9

Amanda Elzy  0-4                  0-10

Region 3-2A

Team              Reg.                Overall

South Delta   5-0                  8-2

West Tally    4-1                 6-4

West Bolivar   3-2                  4-5-1

O’Bannon      3-3                6-3-1

Leland          2-3                  6-3

Riverside      1-4                 3-6

Coahoma Co. 0-5                  2-7-1

Region 2-1A

Team              Reg.                Overall

Simmons       6-0                  9-0

Ray Brooks   6-0                  6-1-1

Shaw              5-2                  6-3

McAdams      3-3                  4-4

Broad Street 3-3                  3-4-2

JFK                  2-4                  2-7

Coffeeville     1-5                  1-8

Durant           1-5                1-8

Mont. Co.       1-6                1-8

District 1-AAA

Team              Reg.                Overall

Indianola       4-0                  10-0

Bayou             3-1                  6-4

North Delta   2-2                  6-4

Lee                  1-3                  4-5

Kirk                0-4                  1-9

District 1 8-man

Team              Reg.                Overall

Humphreys 6-0                  10-0

Calhoun         4-2                  5-3

Delta               3-3                4-5

NSA                 2-3                 4-3

Marvell          2-3                  3-4

Sharkey         2-3              3-5

Kemper         0-5                  1-7

Mississippi Associated Press Polls

Class

Overall
School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (11)

(9-0)

119

1

2. Tupelo

(9-0)

98

3

3. Pearl

(10-0)

97

2

4. Starkville

(9-1)

76

4

5. Hattiesburg

(9-0)

66

5

6. Madison Central

(7-2)

51

7

7. Poplarville

(9-0)

48

6

8. Cleveland Central (1)

(10-0)

33

8

9. Northwest Rankin

(7-2)

24

9

10. East Central

(8-0)

17

10

Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 6, Yazoo County 6, North Panola 5, Olive Branch 3, Scott Central 3, Warren Central 3, Brookhaven 2, Simmons 2, Pontotoc 1.

Class 5A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (11)

(9-0)

119

1

2. Hattiesburg

(9-0)

106

2

3. Cleveland Central (1)

(10-0)

96

3

4. Olive Branch

(8-1)

67

5

5. Picayune

(7-2)

64

4

Others receiving votes: Brookhaven 28.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simmons (12)

(9-0)

120

1

2. Nanih Waiya

(10-0)

107

2

3. Stringer

(9-1)

90

3

4. Lumberton

(7-2)

71

5

5. Okolona

(7-2)

70

4

Others receiving votes: Ray Brooks 15, Smithville 7.

Final Power Point Standings

and Playoff Seedings

AAA

Seed   Team              PPA

1          Indianola       24.1*

2          Starkville      23.875*

3          ACCS               20.333*

4          Riverfield      20.100*

5       Columbia         18.250*

6          Heritage        21.800

7        Cen. Hinds    19.800

8         Bayou             19.300

9         Leake             18.700

10       Cathedral     17.300

11       CPS               16.889

12       Wayne           16.333

13     Silliman         16.000

14      Lee                  15.750

15       PPCA              15.500**

16         North Delta   15.500**

Out of Playoffs

17     Canton           15.500**

18       St. Aloysius   15.100

19      Winston        14.900

20    PCA                 14.600

21       Kirk                12.111

22       BGS                 11.100

23       HCS                 10.200

*District Champions

**Tiebreaker was used to determine order; it came down to fourth tiebreaker (point differential among all opponents).

Regular Season 8-man

RK       Team              PPA

1          Humphreys   19.667

2         Riverdale      17.667

3       Briarfield      16.111

4         Prentiss         15.889

5       Calhoun        14.375

6       Tallulah         14.3

7         NSA                 14

8     CCA                 12.25

9      Delta              12.222

10       Marvell          11.5

11       Sharkey         11.125

12      Franklin        10.444

13       Tensas           7.8

14    Kemper         7.143

15     Rebul             6.125

Fridays schedule

AAA State Playoffs

Leake (6-4, No. 9 seed) at Bayou, 7 p.m.

Regular Season

Neshoba Central at Cleveland Central, 7 p.m.

Simmons at Ray Brooks, 7 p.m.

Sharkey Issaquena at North Sunflower, 7 p.m.

Durant at John F. Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Humphreys County at Ruleville, 7 p.m.

West Bolivar at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Coffeeville at Broad Street, 7 p.m.

Andy Collier

