Cleveland Central running back Alfred Weir is pumped after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday night. The Wolves had a good game running the ball as they defeated the Neshoba Central Rockets 22-7 to win the Region 2-5A Title.

The surge of victory continued to run strong for the Cleveland Central High School Wolves here on a cold damp Friday night at Mickey Sellers Stadium.

The Wolves accomplished one of the main goals set by any team when a season begins as they won their region by defeating the Neshoba Central Rockets 22-7 in a Region 2-5A showdown. The Wolves (11-0) are 6-0 in region play, while Neshoba Central fell to 3-8 with a 1-5 region mark.

“This is an unreal feeling,” CCHS head football coach Ricky Smither said. “These guys have been grinding. The pressure of the whole thing has been unreal. My kids have hit some bumps in the road, but they’re resilient. That’s why I came back here to be with those guys, this feeling right here tonight.”

Entering Friday’s game, CCHS had struggled at times running the football. They ran for 112 yards in each of the previous two weeks and were held to 50 rushing yards on 28 carries in their 21-14 win against Vicksburg on Oct. 6.

Against Neshoba Central, the Wolves had their best game on the ground in a month as they rushed for 184 of their 275 yards of total offense. They ended up running the ball 33 total times out of 47 plays for an average of 70 percent. In the team’s previous three games, Cleveland Central had run the ball just 46.1 percent of the time (90 passes, 77 rushes). Overall, the Wolves ran the ball 53.4 percent of the time and had racked up an average of 165.4 rushing yards per game heading into Friday’s contest. The 184 yards was Cleveland Central’s fifth highest rushing total of the season.

“That’s been a fight all year,” Smither said. “I knew they could do it. I think they kind of second guessed themselves. We went into halftime and made a couple of adjustments. I told the kids I was going to write a check. I did and they know what I’m talking about and they cashed it for me.”

Cleveland Central jumped on top in the first quarter as Traveyon Craig marched on a 14-yard touchdown run. Larry Tyler charged into the end zone with the two-point conversion to put the Wolves up 8-0.

In the second quarter, the Wolves added to their lead as Kamarion Williams connected with Demontavious King on a five-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but CCHS led 14-0.

Neshoba Central had plenty of fight left. Before the end of the half, the Rockets were able to score a touchdown and connect on the point-after kick to cut the Wolves’ lead to 14-7 going into halftime.

The Rockets continued to hold their own, but the Wolves were able to put some insurance on the board in the fourth quarter as Alfred Weir galloped on a 20-yard TD run. Williams ran into the end zone for the two-point conversion to give CCHS a 22-7 lead, which would end up being the final.

Keveon Wade had a solid game running the ball as he rushed for 82 yards on nine carries, followed by Tyler with 38 yards on seven carries, Weir with 37 yards and a touchdown on five carries and Craig with 22 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Passing wise, Williams completed 7-of-12 passes for 83 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and Craig completed 1-of-2 passes for eight yards and caught two passes for 36 yards. King finished up with four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown to aid CCHS.

On defense, Montavious Thomas racked up 13 total tackles to lead the Wolves, followed by Nick Smith with 12 total tackles, Shamar Sanders with 10 total tackles and Rodarrius Douglas and Aaron Earl with seven tackles each.

Even with CCHS clinching a No. 1 seed, the Wolves still have one more regular season game to play and it’s on the road against Canton High School in another region game Friday. If the Wolves win, they will have a perfect regular season heading into the playoffs.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I think there’s going to be a little bit of pressure lifted after winning this district championship,” Smither said. “I think we’ll get back Monday, and I’ll have a group of guys that have some energy and will be ready to roll.”