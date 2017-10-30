Broad Street’s Kerris Jackson (7) runs hard with offensive lineman Jalen Hudson (65) ready to block Friday night against Coffeeville. Broad Street defeated Coffeeville 38-6 in Shelby for homecoming.

SHELBY — The Broad Street Jaguars etched another win on the season with a 38-6 victory over the Coffeeville Pirates in Region 2-1A action here Friday night at Wilson Stadium-Lit Parker Evans Field.

Broad Street dominated the Pirates from beginning to end as they celebrated homecoming. Head coach Michael Adams was back on the sidelines this week after being suspended for last week’s game.

With the win, the Jaguars improved to 4-4-2 overall with a 4-3 mark in the region, while Coffeeville fell to 1-9 with a 1-6 mark in the region.

“The kids did really well,” said Adams. “They were fired up for homecoming and played hard and wee very focused. Offense and defense did great and I’m proud of the way we played and executed the game plan.”

Currently, Broad Street is in fifth place in the region behind McAdams for the final playoff spot.

In order for the Jaguars to make the playoffs, they will need to beat Ray Brooks this week and the John F. Kennedy Hornets will need to defeat McAdams.

There is a scenario where there could be a three-way tie between JFK, Broad Street and McAdams, which would then fall to a tie-breaker to determine the fourth seed in the region.

In Friday’s game, the Jaguars opened things up with a four-yard touchdown run from Keshunn Prince with 5:44 on the clock in the first quarter. Kerris Jackson, Jr. added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.

The second quarter was a big one for Broad Street as Prince started the period off leading a big drive, which culminated in a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ventura Junearick, Jr. Jackson added the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead.

Jackson made his presence felt on defense as he intercepted a Coffeeville pass to give the ball back to the offense.

Prince wasted no time and connected with Karltavis Burrage for a 22-yard touchdown reception. The two-point conversion run from Tyrese Greyer and led the Jaguars led 24-0 with 5:35 left in the second quarter.

With a 1:01 left in the second quarter, Sema’j Daniels scored on a three-yard run. The conversion failed but Broad Street led 30-0.

Coffeeville dented the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a long TD pass. The conversion failed but the Pirates cut the Jaguars’ lead to 30-6.

Broad Street added another score in the fourth quarter with a TD pass from Prince to Burrage. The conversion attempt was good for a 38-6 ball game.

The Jaguars will face Ray Brooks Friday in Benoit to close out the regular season.